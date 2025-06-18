Oilers’ Bold Last-Minute Decision Fails to Stop Sam Reinhart & Florida Panthers from 2025 Stanley Cup Win

“Stuart Skinner is out of the net with seven minutes left and the Oilers down 3-0,” Daniel Nugent Bowman posted on X. Kris Knoblauch had no choice but to go all out with an extra skater. He was desperate. Unfortunately for him, the move only added insult to injury, as Sam Reinhart made the most of the Oilers’ empty-net situation to score back-to-back goals on top of the two he had already netted. With that, he became a back-to-back Stanley Cup champion and the only player to score four goals in a Stanley Cup Final since 1957. The wait for the Oilers continues.

This is a developing story…