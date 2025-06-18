brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/US Sports

Oilers’ Bold Last-Minute Decision Fails to Stop Sam Reinhart & Florida Panthers from 2025 Stanley Cup Win

ByNavjyot Kaur

Jun 17, 2025 | 11:30 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

“Stuart Skinner is out of the net with seven minutes left and the Oilers down 3-0,” Daniel Nugent Bowman posted on X. Kris Knoblauch had no choice but to go all out with an extra skater. He was desperate. Unfortunately for him, the move only added insult to injury, as Sam Reinhart made the most of the Oilers’ empty-net situation to score back-to-back goals on top of the two he had already netted. With that, he became a back-to-back Stanley Cup champion and the only player to score four goals in a Stanley Cup Final since 1957. The wait for the Oilers continues.

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Are the Oilers cursed, or is it just bad strategy that keeps them from winning?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved