Oilers Broadcaster Gives Hint on Connor McDavid’s Contract Amid Transfer Rumors

When a player like Connor McDavid reaches legendary status, it’s no surprise the entire league takes notice. After another outstanding season—100 points in just 67 games and a playoff-leading 33 points during the Oilers’ Stanley Cup Final run—his future is one of the NHL’s biggest storylines. With his contract set to expire on July 1, 2026, teams like the Kings, Rangers, and Maple Leafs are expected to chase him hard if he hits free agency. But while McDavid remains publicly cautious. As he said, he’s “not in a rush to make any decision,” but those close to the situation are picking up on something deeper. And if you listen closely, one longtime Oilers insider might already know which way this is heading.

Well, just recently, on July 15, during an episode of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast on YouTube, the conversation turned to a topic that has the entire NHL buzzing. Yes! It is ‘Connor McDavid’s future’. The discussion featured Nick Tarnasky, Ryan Whitney, and, most notably, Gene Principe. Principe, who’s not just a familiar face on TV but someone deeply connected to the Oilers. Gene is the longtime host of Edmonton Oilers broadcasts on Sportsnet. So when he speaks about McDavid, people listen. During the podcast, one of the hosts put it bluntly: “McDavid’s gonna leave. Like, yeah, come on. Like, tell me why. I mean, tell me how confident you feel that he will stay as an Oiler.” And Gene didn’t hold back.

“You know, I’m really confident,” Gene Principe said, addressing speculation about Connor McDavid’s future. He pointed to the emotional toll of Edmonton’s back-to-back Stanley Cup Final losses to the Florida Panthers, first in 2024, when the Oilers fell in a heartbreaking 4–3 series on June 24. And then, again in 2025, when they were defeated 5–1 in Game 6 on June 17. “In soccer, we would use the term ‘gutted,’” Gene added, describing McDavid’s state. “I just saw a guy who’s given everything and then some,” Gene said, “and has… I’m not going to say nothing to show for it, but not what he wants to show for it.”

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers Jun 9, 2025. Sunrise, Florida, USA Edmonton Oilers center. Connor McDavid 97 looks on during the third period against the Florida Panthers in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. at Amerant Bank Arena. Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena Florida USA.

Gene also discussed McDavid’s emotional post-Final press conference. “In hindsight, it would have been nice not to have him talk,” Gene admitted, “But that would have been worse because people would have been making up their own words and their own sentences.” McDavid didn’t flash a big smile or drop a bold “I’m staying forever,” but what he did say mattered. He told fans, “Stick with us, because for all of us, it’s going to pay off.” And to Gene, that meant everything. “That was kind of better than ‘I love you,’” he said. “We are going to get this. Continue to be patient and continue to love us. And I promise you we will give you the love that you want with the Stanley Cup.”

Therefore, will Connor McDavid re-sign a contract of eight years? Well, probably not but Gene made it quite clear he is not losing sleep. “I’m not saying he’s signing an eight-year deal but I’m not concerned at all that Connor would come here,” he said. “Everything I’ve seen and heard, I have never heard an inkling that he dislikes anything.” The Kings, the Rangers, and the Leafs are already scouting around July 1, 2026, when McDavid might become a free agent. However, the people close to the Oilers are of a different opinion. They can read between the lines, and the indications are more like he is remaining.

And to Gene Principe, the clues are not being shouted aloud to Oilers fans, but Connor may simply be remaining exactly where he is. By the way, one should not overlook what is being said in Toronto. The Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews, are among the most active teams on the sidelines.

Oilers vs. Leafs? Inside the quiet battle for Connor McDavid’s loyalty

The Toronto Maple Leafs have zeroed in on one player if the NHL’s biggest free-agent bonanza unfolds in 2026: Connor McDavid. The Leafs, led by Matthews, are reportedly “nuts” about pairing him with McDavid. NHL insider Chris Johnston put it bluntly on The Steve Dangle Podcast: “If (McDavid) becomes a free agent, of course, the Leafs (would try to sign him)—they’ve been nuts. Any of the Original Six teams are probably feeling like they could be in that mix if they’re good enough.” And make no mistake, Toronto believes it is good enough.

Well, for now, McDavid concluded another dominant campaign en route to Edmonton’s trip to the Stanley Cup Final. McDavid’s contract ends in 2026, and insiders say he’ll set the terms if he extends. Johnston noted, “It’s literally, he’s going to pick his terms.” McDavid has been clear: “I’m not in a rush to make any decision… If I feel that there’s a good window to win here over and over again, then signing is no problem.” So while his loyalty to Edmonton hasn’t been ruled out, an NHL insider also revealed his reasons.

Elliotte Friedman reports that Connor McDavid has decided to remain loyal to the Oilers. The Oilers’ front office has made his re-signing its priority; GM Stan Bowman even declared, “He’s the best player in the league and a no. 1 priority.” Some analysts think McDavid might choose short-term flexibility, with estimates around $16–18 million. His contract ends July 1, 2026. As that date nears, teams are preparing for what could be the NHL’s biggest free-agent battle ever.