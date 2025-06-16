Oilers Coach Kris Knoblauch Addresses Penalties Affecting Stanley Cup Chances

In Game 5 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers really showed their strength, taking down the Edmonton Oilers with a solid 5-2 win. Now, they’re just one victory away from clinching back-to-back championships! They got on the scoreboard first and kept the pressure on, jumping out to a two-goal lead right away and staying in control from the very start. Brad Marchand really led the charge with two goals, and he had some solid support from Sam Bennett and Eetu Luostarinen. Plus, Sergei Bobrovsky was impressive in goal, making 19 crucial saves.

The Panthers’ tough defense really had Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on their toes, allowing Florida to control the pace of the game from start to finish. So, with Game 6 coming up in Sunrise, it’s all about whether the Oilers can push it to Game 7 or not. People have been asking a lot about the team’s strategy in the past games.

In response to a question about the recent penalties on the Hockey on Fanatics View YouTube channel, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch mentioned, “Definitely we cleaned up the penalty issue. I think that has been a big story throughout the series. Last night that wasn’t.” Knoblauch pointed out that Edmonton’s discipline has gotten better, noting how the Oilers have cut down on the penalties they take late in games—something that really caused them trouble earlier in the series.

By keeping Florida off the power play, it really throws a wrench in the Panthers’ game plan and allows Edmonton to keep their momentum going without handing out any free chances. He also pointed out how important it is to kick things off on the right foot, saying, “I think also capitalizing early would be something that would be very good for us. I know numerous starts of games we’ve had quality chances very early in the games. Last night was highlighted with Connor Brown’s semi-breakaway chance, and the night before, game 4 was Connor McDavid and slots. Definitely we’ve had quite a few of those. You know, if we’re able to capitalize on those, playing with a lead early in the game would alleviate the pressure. But yeah, we just have to be ready to start. That’s so important.”

Knoblauch emphasized that being ready right from the opening puck drop is crucial. Edmonton really struggled at the start, especially in Game 5, where they let Florida jump ahead with a two-goal lead in the first period. Plus, Florida has managed to score first in four games in a row now.

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers Mar 22, 2025 Edmonton, Alberta, CAN Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch seen on the players bench during the third period at Rogers Place. Edmonton Rogers Place Alberta CAN, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xWalterxTychnowiczx 20250322_tbs_tb1_401

The Oilers are looking to start off strong and play more aggressively right from the beginning. They want to take early leads, change the momentum, and ease the mental pressure that comes with trailing in the Stanley Cup Final. So, the way the Oilers played in Game 6 really caught some heat from a particular journalist.

Unhappy with the Oilers

In the chat between Dennis Bernstein and David Pagnotta, Bernstein was pretty straightforward about his views on the Oilers in Game 5. He mentioned, “You know, if you’re a WWE fan, the Panthers put a sleeper hold on the Oilers. I’m sorry, you could talk about how great a road win that was for the Florida Panthers, but what was that from the Oilers? Low energy, no aggressiveness, players standing around. Finally, Connor McDavid scores a goal, and Sam Reinhart comes back and seals the deal.”

Edmonton really seemed to lack the energy and aggression. They seemed a bit off and lacking energy, especially when facing a Panthers team that really took control from the get-go. Right after McDavid finally found the back of the net for the Oilers, Reinhart came in and scored, putting an end to any chance of a comeback.

Furthermore, he mentioned the missed opportunity in a similar game, saying, “Just, if you’re an Oilers fan, you’re going to be really disappointed when you had an opportunity to be 60 minutes away from a cup, to put up that performance tonight. I’m sorry, you’ve got to be way better in Florida if you want to come back for a Game 7.” The Edmonton Oilers are facing a tough challenge in Game 6, especially with a golden opportunity slipping away right at home. We’ll just have to wait and see how they do.