Oilers’ Evander Kane Refuses to Back Down Against Matthew Tkachuk and Florida Panthers

“It was tough not knowing after Game 6 against Dallas last year whether I was even going to be able to play at all in the final.” This was what the Oilers’ veteran star left winger Evander Kane said as he recalled last postseason. Despite being injured, he had powered through the playoffs but couldn’t last more than two games in the finals thanks to a particularly painful core injury. Well, this time, Kane is different. He is healthy now and is thoroughly enjoying himself. And nothing is going to change that. Not even Matthew Tkachuk‘s mind games.

Sportsnet Gene Principe took to X on June 5 to share Kane’s response when he was asked about playing against Matthew Tkachuk. Kane’s answer? You wouldn’t be surprised if you really knew who Kane is. His reply: “What’s it like? It’s like any other player — he just talks a little more.”

Kane was out there on the ice in Game 1 when the team needed him most. Logging 22:09 of ice time, he played a key role as the Oilers clinched a hard-fought victory over the Panthers. His presence was impossible to ignore — not just in minutes, but in impact. Kane made it clear he intends to be a factor in every one of the next seven games, if needed. He threw his body around with purpose, delivering hits to nine different Panthers players, and added a layer of psychological warfare by chirping and talking trash throughout. It wasn’t just about skill — it was about setting a tone.

