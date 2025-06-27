Oilers Star Makes Unexpected Move as Connor McDavid’s Contract Remains a Big Question

On June 22, Darnell Nurse faced heavy backlash for his massive contract and underwhelming performance in the playoffs. Fans were vocal, essentially saying that the Oilers should trade him. The financial losses could be staggering if he doesn’t up his game, especially with a no-trade clause in place. But just four days after the backlash, Darnell Nurse has decided to take a big step. He has made the surprising decision to part ways with the current organization, signalling a major shift in both his career and the Oilers’ future.

Yes, you heard that right. Darnell’s unexpected move on June 26 via his social media account gave way to rumors that the star was leaving the Oilers’ building. One of the hockey enthusiasts dropped a major update on X, saying, “Darnell Nurse has taken ‘Oilers’ out of his Instagram bio this evening.” The source also added, “This comes just hours after Stauffer suggested the Oilers have something cooking, and fans will have something to talk about soon.” Currently, there is a haze around his move, but as time passes, we believe the dust will settle enough to give us a clear preview.

Darnell Nurse’s handsome eight-year contract extension worth $74,000,000, which included a signing bonus of $24,000,000 from 2022, was insured with a non-movement clause. His average salary is $9,250,000. The veteran defenseman has played 76 games in the 2024-25 season. In these 76 games, he managed to score 5 goals and made 28 assists.

Meanwhile, rumors swirl around Connor McDavid’s contract extension with the Oilers and questions loom around whether he will stick around. McDavid joined the organization in 2015 and signed a rookie deal. After his rookie deal ended, the Oilers retained Connor on an eight-year, $100,000,000 contract in 2018 which would end with the 2025-2026 season.

According to AFP Analytics, McDavid is projected to receive a four-year deal worth $16.35 million per season, which would total $65.4 million overall. This would make him one of the highest-paid players in NHL history. Let’s see if this bold projection can become a reality.

This story is developing…