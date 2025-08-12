Ottawa Senators Fans Relieved as Location Woes Finally Get ‘11 Acres’ Solution in New Deal

After falling short of making the NHL playoffs for seven straight seasons, the Ottawa Senators finally ended that drought this year. For Senators stars like Brady Tkachuk, it was a dream come true. After all, the captain spent six full seasons with Ottawa but never played in the playoffs, while Matthew Tkachuk won the Stanley Cup. So, Tkachuk and Co. making it to the playoffs seemed like a step in the right direction.

This feat became possible under new ownership, which brought in Travis Green to replace interim head coach Jacques Martin. Green joined the team in May 2024 and, in his very first season, took the Senators to the playoffs. Now the leadership has made another move that will have a massive impact on the team in a few years. And it has to do with the place the players and fans call home ice.

For years, the Ottawa Senators have called the Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata home. The facility, which started construction in 1994 and opened its gates to the Senators players and fans in 1996, has hosted them for nearly three decades. However, with the National Capital Commission (NCC) and Capital Sports Development Inc. (CSDI) approving the purchase and sale of 11 acres of the LeBreton Flats to the Senators, those days are numbered.

Yet, there are ways to go before fans can witness a new stadium break ground at the LeBreton Flats. “We are pleased to reach an agreement of purchase and sale with the NCC to take the next step in this process. There are still many more hurdles to clear, and we look forward to working with the NCC and other stakeholders to achieve our shared vision,” Ottawa Senators’ President and Chief Executive Officer Cyril Leeder revealed in a statement.

And what does that vision entail? An events center that transforms the Ottawa-Gatineau community. “The promise of a major events center will provide a lively and convenient attraction for residents and visitors,” added National Capital Commission’s CEO Tobi Nussbaum. But what about the fans? Well, after watching their team finally end a seven-year playoff drought, the fans seem hopeful.

Ottawa Senators fans voice their support

“Great news for my hometown. Common sense prevails,” commented one NHL fan who was delighted to learn about the news. Yet, why comment about the move being common sense? Another Sens fan explained exactly why. “It had to be done. Transportation to the Canadian Tire Center is abysmal. You build an arena in a good part of downtown Ottawa, and you’ll get fans,” said the netizen.

However, transportation wasn’t the only issue with the Canadian Tire Centre; its location was an issue, too. The suburb where the stadium is located is a whopping 25 kilometers away from the city’s core. Meanwhile, the LeBreton Flats land parcel is a short walk away from Parliament Hill, in downtown Ottawa, and right beside the Ottawa River. Many Ottawa Senators fans believe this move will solve a lot of the transportation woes.

What’s more? Even those who enjoyed watching games at the Tire Center thought it was a good move. “I enjoyed being at that arena, but it was pretty far from everything else, and Ottawa has a beautiful downtown and shops to explore,” wrote the hockey fan. NCC CEO Naussbaum agreed with the sentiment that the new stadium will be a huge boost for downtown Ottawa.

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres Apr 13, 2023 Buffalo, New York, USA Ottawa Senators right wing Claude Giroux 28 celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Buffalo KeyBank Center New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTimothyxT.xLudwigx 20230413_ttl_al9_023

Tobi Nussbaum said the future facility will “inject new energy and excitement into the core of the nation’s capital and further catalyze the development of LeBreton Flat” on Monday. Other fans praised the ownership for their vision. “This ownership group keeps hitting the mark,” said the fans after watching the Ottawa Senators have their most successful season in seven years.

“This is going to be such an improvement! It will take time, but so happy to see this progress!” commented another NHL fan, and he was right. TSN columnist Bruce Garrioch revealed that it’ll take another 5-6 years before the Ottawa Senators can start playing at the new stadium. The fan was also right about the improvements and the progress to come, as the ownership has big plans.

The Sens were looking to finalize the LeBreton deal since 2019. Unfortunately, a fallout between former owner Eugene Melnyk and business partner John Ruddy stalled the project. Now, two years after taking ownership, Michael Andlauer explained the original 2.4-hectare (5.8-acre) deal to 11. So it’s no wonder fans are hopeful for what’s to come in the near future.