Out for Recovery, Matthew Tkachuk Finds Support To Become The Face Of NHL

Not just a pretty face, Matthew Tkachuk is a full-time warrior, always has been. In fact, it was one of the reasons he became Paul Maurice’s first signing in 2022. And it has been a fairytale journey together since. The Panthers have secured the Stanley Cup repeat in 2025. The team is looking like they will dominate the Playoffs for a few more seasons. They have become The Team of the NHL.

And Matthew Tkachuk has played his due part in it. He fills the role of a dynamic forward for the Panthers, who is not only skilled at finding gaps in the opposition defense, but he is also good at his forecheck duties when required. He can be the scorer, he can be the provider. Tkachuk brings so much versatility to the ice. But even his off-the-ice persona has got people talking. In fact, the whole package that is the Panthers forward has got people endorsing him for a big upgrade. And here’s the big scoop straight from Florida.

The Florida Panthers uploaded their latest podcast episode on YouTube on July 18. The 364th episode featured co-hosts Jameson Olive and Doug Plagens talking about the Panthers’ next steps going forward. Obviously, they have secured the renewals of the big-3 – Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, and Aaron Ekblad. Among the discussions also featured Matthew Tkachuk and his influence on the team.

Like they said, the alternate captain is a big leader in the locker room, and a major force on the ice, especially when working off captain Aleksander Barkov. But Jameson had a bigger pitch for the American. “He (Tkachuk) is, you know, I think not the face of the NHL. If the NHL was smart, they’d make him the face.” Elaborating on his point, the Podcast co-host went, “I think he’s doing a good job of getting his face out there, as are the Panthers pushing him out there.”

And they broke it down why Tkachuk as the face of the NHL makes perfect sense. With the Panthers’ success, the 27-year old has gotten the spotlight on him more. But the Panthers forward is also putting himself in important places. Olive continued his analysis, “You look at even just a couple days ago out in Tahoe at the golf tournament, he’s out there hanging out with Jerry Rice, with Trevor Lawrence, with Miles Teller, with Chase Crawford, with Travis Kelce, like going on the Kelsey brothers podcast this year. He’s everywhere.”

via Instagram/ ksamiljanaire

For the ones who don’t know, those are Hollywood actors, NFL legends, and icons, all in one place. It’s not just exclusive – It’s a different class to be a part of. And Tkachuk is teeing with them. “And he’s now a guy you look at in those groups and you say, “Oh, that’s the Stanley Cup champion. That’s Matthew Tkachuk.”

Olive, Panthers’ Digital Content Manager, even said what makes Tkachuk special. “There’s a lot of really talented players in the NHL. Conor McDavid, you know, Conor Bedard, Austin Matthews … None of them have what Matthew Tkachuk has in terms of how much he flourishes and likes being in front of the camera.” And the fact that Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby are 39 and 37 years old, respectively, means the NHL is due for a revamp, a fresh face. Who should it be?

Well, even for co-host Doug Plagens, the answer is obvious. “Sometimes, the guy that you notice on TV, the guy that kind of jumps off the screen at you. When Matthew Tkachuk does something that is otherwise routine, it just, it comes across as more interesting when he does it.” And it’s not like Matthew Tkachuk always follows routine. Little things make Tkachuk stand out as a leader, as a special guy on the ice. Olive chimed in, “Even like when Tkachuky gets like a tip and goal in front of the net, when he goes to celebrate, like he’ll push through an opponent to get to his celebration sometimes, a little shove. It’s just like that little kind of playground stuff that is so good and makes it so fun.”

Being a face of the sport is about being able to promote the game to the millions who watch it, who want to see why they should follow it. And well, as Olive put it, “He’s a guy where if you love him, it’s so fun to love him. And if you hate him, it’s so fun to hate him. That’s the perfect guy, Doug. That is the guy.” The guy the NHL can use to make the game more popular in the US? Because God knows they need it.

Plagens added how Tkachuk is great at doing interviews. “When he gets on camera, people, even the casual, the most casual hockey fan, pauses to hear what he has to say because you’re going to get something interesting … He’s going to give you a thought-out answer.” And Olive then added, “He always compliments the opposition, too … It’s not like he’s just, like an ego guy. Like, he’s actually so good at, like, being cordial in the media.”

April 22, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk 19 skates over to celebrate the goal of Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett 9 during the first period in game one of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 in Tampa.

Lastly, the hockey heritage that makes Matthew Tkachuk indeed the right man to become the face of the NHL. “And also the lineage,” said Jameson Olive. “Everyone loves Keith Tkachuk’s, a great guy. And obviously his (Matthew Tkachuk) brother, Brady. That’s so cool. Like it’s all right there on a platter. Just take it.” So, are you listening, NHL?

These two Panthers supporters can’t wait to see Matthew Tkachuk lead the way for the NHL. But for now, even the Panthers have to make do without the forward.

The Panthers start the 2025-26 season without Matthew Tkachuk

As the 2025 Playoffs went deeper, Matthew Tkachuk became more and more prominent for the Panthers. And eventually they secured the Stanley Cup Finals in 6 games against the Edmonton Oilers. However, the big reveal from the alternate captain after the win left everyone in awe. “Matthew Tkachuk says he tore the adductor off the bone and was dealing with a hernia on the same side of his body,” said NHL insider Frank Seravalli. “Wasn’t sure if he would be able to play to start these playoffs.”

Eventually, he pushed through it and finished the campaign strongly. Shocking if you start thinking about it! But now, the Panthers forward will nurse the injuries that may even need surgery, as per Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos. And the timeline of absence? “There’s a possibility that Matthew Tkachuk’s injury may need corrective surgery which could keep him out through the Christmas break,” read NHL Rumour Report’s tweet.

A major chunk of the regular season will be gone. However, the focus is on getting the Panthers’ most consistent point-winner fully fit. “I’ve got to go through some steps here and then see if I need surgery or not,” said the forward after the Stanley Cup win. “It’s going to take a few weeks to determine if I need it. It’s probably 50-50, right now. I don’t know if it’ll be a normal summer or not.”

Well, no update yet, but the Panthers are on the case, no doubt. We are sure they are planning it in such a way that Tkachuk comes back to boost their charge for the Stanley Cup 3-peat.