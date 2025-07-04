Owners’ Poor Health Forces Minor League Hockey’s Utah Grizzlies to Make Possible NJ Sale

Picture this: you’re a fan of the newly created Nashville South Stars back in 1981. Well, it wouldn’t be easy as the next decades were nothing but tumultuous for the South Stars as the franchise relocated all around the U.S. from Virginia to Alabama to Tallahassee to Georgia. And finally, to Utah as the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL in 2005, where the club has finally built some long term stability, having remained there for the past twenty years. But now the Grizzlies find itself under the spotlight for an unexpected reason. It’s a real and emotional story unfolding right now at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. And the reason behind it all is difficult for any fan to stomach.

On June 23 the organization officially announced that they were starting the process to potentially sell the team. Although their post didn’t specify any potential buyers, reports from Fox13 suggest that should the sale occur, the new owners will look to move the franchise to Trenton, New Jersey. However, the Grizzlies did add in their statement that relocation was not set in stone as it would depend on the ECHL and “other stakeholders.”

Former owner Dave Elmore, the owner of several other minor league teams, was central to the franchise. His passing in 2023 coupled with his wife and co-owner, Donna Tuttle’s health problems have made it difficult for the family to continue operating as owners. According to the Grizzlies’ statement, “After the passing of Dave Elmore in 2023, and amid the declining health of his wife and co-owner Donna Tuttle, the family’s ability to remain actively involved in team operations has understandably diminished. Their devotion to community-centered sports and the stewardship of the Grizzlies has left a lasting impact on Utah’s hockey landscape.”

However, will the team continue to play in the 2025-2026 season? Though the potential New Jersey sales talks are presumably ongoing behind the scenes, the team announced in the same message that the Utah Grizzlies will continue to compete even in the 2025–2026 season .

The Grizzlies wrote in their message, “The Grizzlies will proudly compete in the 2025-26 season, with a full commitment from players, coaches, and staff to deliver a season worthy of fans who have supported the team through every high and low. “ Nonetheless, it’s a sad time for Utah hockey fans, especially after losing an owner as dedicated as Dave Elmore.

Remembering the legacy of the Utah Grizzlies’ owner, who passed away in 2023

David Grant Elmore took his last breath on June 7, 2023, and with that, the lighthouse guiding the Utah Grizzlies dimmed. Elmore was not just the heart and soul of the Utah team or the game of hockey. He was a man of vision who was deeply respected in business, philanthropy, and most importantly in sports management.

In 1969, Dave Elmore created the Elmore Sports Group, a collection of minor league baseball teams, professional hockey clubs, facility services, concessions, and special event management companies that would go on to uplift various games and communities across the nation.

via Imago Credit: Instagram.com/utahgrizzlies

Though his heart always beat for the game of baseball, he never once let his passion for hockey fade away, as he went on to purchase both the Utah Grizzlies and the Idaho Falls Spud Kings. When it came to the growth and development of hockey in Utah, Dave and his wife Donna Tuttle played a pivotal role. They moved the Grizzlies franchise from Denver to Utah and envisioned what would become the Maverik Center—a state-of-the-art sports and entertainment arena that not only served the community but also hosted events during the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Though it was a business, there was always a deep love for sports at the bottom of his heart. For Dave Elmore, it was never just about profits. For him, it was about passion, legacy, and community. However, the 2023 loss of their beloved team owner broke the hearts of fans, who also faced the potential blow of team relocation just two years later. Now, all eyes are on the group of people leading the sale, and the big question remains: when will they get it done?