Panthers GM Opens Up on Brad Marchand’s $32 Million Extension

BySagnik Ghosh

Jul 1, 2025 | 12:41 PM EDT

Bill Zito was clear on his objectives after the Panthers wrapped up their back-to-back Stanley Cup wins. “We want to keep everybody together,” the GM said at the Stanley Cup parade. But more importantly, his focus was on 3 players: Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, and Brad Marchand. The Florida fans have already got their Bennett and Ekblad good news. And guess what? We have the update that will send them into a frenzy.

Are you ready? The Florida Panthers have officially finalized a deal to keep Brad Marchand. The update was dropped by Katie Engleson, the Panthers’ rinkside reporter, via X. The tweet read: “The Florida Panthers officially announce they have agreed to terms with Brad Marchand on six-year contract extension. GM Bill Zito: “Instantly supplementing our lineup from the moment he arrived in South Florida, Brad has been an outstanding addition to our team.”

The Panthers will have the forward who gave them an extra edge in the Playoffs, who spearheaded the Toronto Maple Leafs’ destruction, and finished with 10 goals, 10 assists, and a rating of +17 in the postseason. Huge win for the Panthers, this!

