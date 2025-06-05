Panthers Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky Remains Hopeful as Florida Fails to Score Lead in Stanley Cup Final

“Every single game is going to be a battle,” the Florida Panthers’ captain, Aleksander Barkov, said ahead of the Stanley Cup rematch against the Edmonton Oilers. And game 1 was exactly that! A thrilling match that went into overtime before Leon Draisaitl‘s quick reaction to Connor McDavid‘s pass brought the hosts the lead in the series. But despite the loss, the Cats’ goalie Sergei Bobrovsky didn’t have too bad a day at the office.

A two-time Vezina Trophy winner, Bobrovsky has been more than dependable for the Panthers ahead of the Finals. With a 2.11 GAA, .912 save% till the Eastern Conference Finals, Sergei once again proved why his teammates and the Florida fanbase have bestowed on him the title of “Playoff Bob”. And yet, even he couldn’t hold the fort for long enough against the Oilers at Rogers Place. But that isn’t enough to demoralize the veteran netminder, either.

The Florida Panthers’ senior digital content manager, Jameson Olive, took to X on June 4 to share how Sergei Bobrovsky is looking forward to the remainder of the best-of-7 series after today’s fumble. “There were lots of good things. We put it behind us and get ready for the next game. The next game is a big game,” Olive’s post quotes the goalie as saying. The mark of a true champion seeking for redemption, indeed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bobrovsky, though, unlike many of his teammates, has something to be truly hopeful about. After all, the 36-year-old Russian made 42 saves in Game 1 against the Oilers. He also managed to guard the fort well enough to thwart Edmonton’s first 9 shots on the goal in OT before Draisaitl finally managed to get past Sergei’s defensive blockade.

As per NatStatTrick, 11 of Sergei Bobrovsky’s saves were “high-danger,” further cementing his reputation as a top-tier NHL goalie. Compared to Sergei, the Oilers’ netminder, Stuart Skinner, made only 29 saves. But don’t let the numbers fool you! Skinner, too, showed his mettle when it was needed. After allowing Sam Bennett’s goal in the first period, the Edmonton #74 made 24 straight saves, and held off the Pathers in the second period with 16 saves. Just enough to keep the defending champs at bay.

“That’s what I’ve got to do. It doesn’t really matter how the last period goes or how the last goal goes in or the last great save. It’s all about what you do from there. I knew that they were going to have a push. … My job is to give the team a chance to win,” Skinner said after the match.

However, on the night when the two goalies came through with spectacular exhibitions of their skills, the match had enough other things to stir up the Stanley Cup Finals pot once again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sergei Bobrovsky’s teammates weren’t too shabby

“We had a lot of fun growing up together,” said Sam Bennett about his former teammate Connor McDavid from their youth hockey days. However, it was Bennett himself who ticked off McDavid’s boss tonight with his first-period antics. Carter Verhaeghe’s shot on the Oilers’ net got deflected off the Canadian, and Skinner was sent the wrong way while the puck found the back of Edmonton’s net. The hosts immediately challenged the goal, but a video replay showed that it was Brett Kulak who initiated the commotion by tripping Bennett.

USA Today via Reuters Credit – Jason Mowry-USA TODAY Sports

But that didn’t stop the Oilers’ coach from firing shots at his opponents. “I would challenge that any day. I was told he was tripped, but from what I’ve seen this year if that play happens again I’d challenge it again,” Kris Knoblauch told reporters after the match. And yet, despite his frustration, the coach could do little to stop Sergei Bobrovsky’s teammate from running into the history books.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With his second goal of the night, Bennett became the Panthers’ all-time leading playoff goalscorer, surpassing Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe. Brad Marchand also got his name on the scoresheet, further making his debut campaign with the Panthers a memorable affair. Nate Schmidt and Verhaeghe both bagged two assists apiece. You don’t call that a complete wasted effort now, do you?

But could the Panthers bounce back? Game 2 will return to Rogers Place on June 6, Friday. Do you think Sergei Bobrovsky will lead the charge and help the reigning champs pull even in the next game? Tell us your thoughts!