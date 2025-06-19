Panthers’ Sasha Barkov’s Brutal Injury Revealed After Stanley Cup Victory

“The main focus is trying to do everything I can to help the team to win,” Sasha Barkov said on June 16 before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals. We all know how it went down. But for Barkov, the statement had more layers. Not just because his point production had been low in the series against the Oilers. But because of his brutal injury.

SnipesandStripes shared an image on X on June 18. The image in itself makes you feel uneasy, with the distinct stitches on a palm that has clearly been through strenuous exertion. That was the palm of a one gritty human being who just kept going, ignoring pain and discomfort flowing through his nerves, restricting him, impeding him from his goal. But Aleksander Barkov didn’t break.

The caption of the post read, “Couldn’t image having to play hockey with this injury on your hand…let alone the #StanleyCup final. Wow Sasha Barkov #Timetohunt”. When he was celebrating with his teammates after winning the Stanley Cup, Barkov had taken off his glove. And that’s when we saw the bandage on his right palm.

After Game 6, Panthers coach Paul Maurice told the press that his captain had split the palm of his hand during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals. And he had continued with that since. “He had those sutures turn out twice ’til he just glued it together, so that had something to do with his point production,” Maurice added.

While Barkov could not manage to score a single point over the first three games of the series against Edmonton, he went on to score 5 in the final three. Those included the two assists he made in the cup-clinching Game 6. Not to mention, it’s his defensive work that kept Connor McDavid quiet in the series. The fabulous Canadian managed to score just 1 goal in the entire series and finished Game 6 with a rating of -4 and zero points.

In fact, Aleksander Barkov just finished one of his best seasons in the NHL, establishing him as one of the best leaders the Florida Panthers have had.

Sasha Barkov’s award-winning 2024-25 season

Playing the injury, Barkov’s points tally was just one less than the highest score for the Panthers (23). But it’s his defensive contributions that saw him receive the Selke Award in 2025, given to the forward with the best defensive efforts. It’s a key aspect in hockey where the forward has to go on the forecheck or come back and support the 2 defensemen in keeping it closed at the back.

Barkov excels at it. In fact, this makes it his 3rd Selke Trophy in 5 years. He has received the honor in both of the two seasons that the Panthers have won the Stanley Cup. Paul Maurice absolutely loves his captain and deems him and his work the foundation of the team. Why wouldn’t he? The Panthers are known for being a defensively solid team who have also added firepower in the 2024-25 Playoffs, which made them unbeatable.

Adding to the Selke Award, Sasha Barkov also received the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for his leadership and contribution to the community. And he is quite the philanthropist. The Panthers’ captain has donated $1,600 for every goal and $800 for every assist he has scored to Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida. It is a leading pediatric hospital that supports children with cancer, besides other treatments. Since 2019, the total sum has reached up to $420,000.