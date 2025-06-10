Panthers vs Oilers Intense Battle See Shocking Penalty Results Amid Stanley Cup Officiating Worries

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals series is over. And as you know, the Panthers just pummeled the Oilers with a commanding 6-1 victory, taking a dominant 2-1 lead in the series. But you know, it wasn’t just the Panthers who exposed the Oilers’ glaring inconsistencies on the ice. The fans were ruthless, the energy in the arena was electric, and even the refs didn’t hold back, amplifying Edmonton’s frustrations. From sloppy defense to missed opportunities, it felt like everything that could go wrong for the Oilers did, and Florida took full advantage.

If you’ve been paying attention, Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals saw a staggering 140 minutes of penalties. Insane, right? But you know what’s even more interesting? The flurry of calls against the Oilers — tripping, roughing, cross-checking, you name it. It felt like the refs had their whistles glued to their lips. According to NHL reporter Chris Johnston, from 8:22 EDT to 11:08 EDT, the game saw an avalanche of penalties piling up to over 140 minutes. It was chaos on ice, and discipline played a massive role in the game’s tone.

To be specific, here is a shortened list of the penalized players. The full list given by Chris Johnston is too long to go through here. If you observe carefully, you will notice a pattern: out of the seven players listed, four are from the Oilers, according to The Hockey News. These players are V. Arvidsson, Corey Perry, Evander Kane, and Kane again, who was penalized at 5:13. In total, players from Edmonton were penalized 21 times. Meanwhile, the Panthers were penalized 14 times. This difference really shows how much discipline or lack of it affected the Oilers in the game.

It triggered the Oilers fans to say, “Dirtiest team in the league.” Another fan also chimed in, saying, “Not entertained by the refs and not gonna lie handing the Panthers this undeserved lead.” The frustration among the Oilers’ supporters was clear, as many felt the penalties and calls heavily influenced the outcome of the game.

Stay tuned, this is a developing story!