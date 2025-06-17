Pat McAfee’s Comedic Attempt to ‘Americanize’ Sidney Crosby Gains NHL Community’s Backing

Sidney Crosby is someone who needs no introduction for hockey fans. Despite missing out on making it to the NHL playoffs this year with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Crosby started his year off with the high of winning the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off. Before that, Crosby became only the 10th player in NHL history to score 1600 points early in the season in October 2024. So it’s no wonder Pat McAfee couldn’t help but bring the 37-year-old while having a rather unique discussion with TNT’s Jackie Redmond.

So what happened? Well, Pat McAfee pulled up a huge map of the entire North America in his quest to figure out where Redmond hails from. That’s when he pointed out to Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, to ask if that was Redmond’s hometown. While the TNT reporter said she wasn’t from Lunenburg, the name Nova Scotia rang a bell for McAfee. And guess which NHL icon hails from that province?

If you guessed Sidney Crosby, you’d be right. Yet, now you’re probably asking how that has anything to do with McAfee trying to claim the Penguins captain is American? Well, while zooming out of the map, McAfee noticed Nova Scotia’s proximity to Maine. And that was all the former Indianapolis Colts player needed, because of the way Nova Scotia is positioned on the map.

“Yeah. He’s technically ours,” said a super excited Pat McAfee. The former pro footballer argued that since Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, was positioned below the USA borderline on the map, McAfee concluded that Crosby is technically American. “Nova Scotia should be part of New England. I did not know. Sidney Crosby is American. Holy s–t. That is awesome,” said McAfee.

Meanwhile, Jackie Redmond could barely keep it together after hearing McAfee’s reasoning behind claiming the modern-day NHL legend as American. “I truly lost it when @PatMcAfeeShow tried to claim Sidney Crosby as an American,” the reporter shared McAfee’s video, with a trio of laughing emojis. And she wasn’t the only one laughing.

Sidney Crosby’s American fans totally agreed

Some American fans of the Canadian legend seemed just as excited as McAfee to make the hilarious claim. “ATTA BOY @PatMcAfeeShow. WE SHOULD HAVE HAD CROSBY ALL ALONG!!!” one fan commented in full-caps on Pat McAfee’s original post. Another fan said something similar, albeit minus the caps lock button engaged. “Clearly American,” wrote the fan.

Yet, what made this even funnier is that this isn’t the first time McAfee has tried to claim Sidney Crosby as American. The 38-year-old has never tried to hide the fact that he’s a huge Crosby fan and would love to see the Canadian play in the Red, White, and Blue. “I don’t know if you heard, Sidney Crosby’s playing for America,” the color commentator joked with Paul Bissonnette, back in April, while discussing the 2026 Winter Olympics.

While that’s impossible, it didn’t stop others from defending Pat McAfee’s logic, citing Crosby’s Pittsburgh connection. “I don’t think the city of Pittsburgh will even let Sid leave after he retires, so he’s ours, Pat!” agreed one fan. Meanwhile, another pointed out how the Pittsburgh Penguins icon has spent more time in America rather than Canada in the last two decades.

via Imago Credits – X / @HockeyCanada

“Sid has been in Pittsburgh longer than Canada, just saying,” said the fan. And guess what? Sidney Crosby’s American connection goes beyond his NHL debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins. In fact, he played for an American team for the first time in junior hockey. Two years before making his NHL debut, the hockey icon transferred to Shattuck-Saint Mary’s hockey team in Faribault, Minnesota, for the 2002-03 season.

That being said, some just enjoyed Pat McAfee’s hilarious geography-based argument. “Watching Pat do a geography lesson may be the funniest thing I’ve seen all day,” commented one NHL fan. Yet, what did you think of the former NFL player’s unbelievable argument? Tell us your views in the comments.