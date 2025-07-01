Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s NHL Dream Faces Setback as Commissioner Gives Clarity

“KC Coyotes has a nice ring to it!” That’s all it took! Just one sentence from Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes in 2023, and suddenly the idea of the NHL in Kansas City was in the air. The city was buzzing with the possibility of becoming the next home for professional hockey. The excitement only grew when Travis Kelce jumped on the same train. On the New Heights podcast, his brother Jason floated the idea of bringing a team to KC, and Travis didn’t hesitate: “F*** yes. I’ve been f****** on that train for a while.” At that point, it wasn’t just a dream, it was a storyline people believed might actually happen. And it wasn’t just smoke.

The NHL has been toying with the idea of a new expansion for a while now. Just a few days ago, Commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed that six U.S. cities are actively on their radar: Atlanta, Houston, New Orleans, Cincinnati, Kansas City, and Omaha. Kansas City looked like a perfect fit: a passionate sports town, a centrally located arena in the T-Mobile Center, and A-list NFL stars rallying for it. Add to that the recent announcement of the WNBA expanding to 18 teams including Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia and it felt like KC was destined to be next. For a moment, the stars were aligning. Until reality hit.

On July 1st, on The Pat McAfee Show, Bettman gave fans a dose of brutal honesty. McAfee pushed: “I heard there’s a couple cities: Austin, Houston, Atlanta. What’s that 4th one, Gary?” Bettman replied with a straight face: “Probably eight cities that, you know, we’ve heard, Indianapolis, we’ve heard from Cincinnati, we’ve heard from Quebec City, this goes on and on. We’re not focusing on expanding right now. I’m not going to issue an edict that says,, ‘If you want to expand, file your application by this date.’” And just like that, the brakes hit hard. Kansas City’s dream wasn’t rejected but it wasn’t exactly welcomed, either.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman greets fans to start the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater.

It was a clear message: no matter how excited fans or players are, the NHL isn’t handing out teams just yet. Bettman emphasized what really drives expansion: deep pockets, market value, and the ability to grow the league long-term. Gary Bettman added, “I think the most important things, 10,000 feet in expansion, are ownership, which we just talked about, market, arena and what does it do to make the league stronger. Because we’re a little bit different than the other three major sports in that of our 32 teams — 7 are in Canada, which is a good thing, because of how strong the game is in Canada.” Bettman went on to add that the NHL is to Canada what the NFL is to the U.S. We know the money in ownership is enormous. The NHL’s new expansion fee is projected to top $2 billion, a massive leap from the $650 million paid by Seattle in 2021.

That’s not even counting the additional $1 billion needed to build or upgrade an NHL-standard arena. Kansas City does have the T-Mobile Center, which, with its 17,544 person capacity is perfect for an NHL franchise. But the league made it crystal clear that bids must include a cohesive and well-heeled ownership group. That means billionaires, plural. And as of now, Kansas City has no known group publicly stepping up with that kind of cash, with the Chiefs and Royals being the primary sporting interests in KC.

Meanwhile, other cities are doing more than talking. Houston has billionaire Dan Friedkin (worth ~$7.5 billion) reportedly in advanced talks with the league. Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is upgrading facilities. In Utah, the NHL already relocated the Coyotes under the ownership of Ryan and Ashley Smith, who also own the Utah Jazz. These are the kinds of ownership teams that check every NHL box. Kansas City has the fire and fan base but lacks the financial infrastructure the league demands. This gap between passion and purchasing power is exactly what’s keeping Mahomes’ and Kelce’s dream on hold.

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs, Press Conference, National Football League, Week 9, Frankfurt am Main, 03.11.2023

Bettman and the league now prioritize stability over excitement. They want owners who can survive losing seasons, build the brand, and commit for the long haul, not flashy launches that collapse in five years. And right now, KC doesn’t check every box. So yes, Kansas City remains on the NHL’s radar, but unless someone steps forward with billions, a plan, and a commitment to long-term growth, this dream will stay exactly where it is: in the air. Still, if there’s anyone who can rally a city, build a sports empire, and turn buzz into reality, it’s Patrick Mahomes and Kelce. They’ve done it on the field, now the puck’s in their zone. Can they bring hockey home? Not today. But the game’s not over yet. For now, the dream remains on hold, but let’s not forget, there once was an NHL team in Kansas.

Kansas City’s first NHL chapter flopped but Patrick Mahomes wants to revive it

Once upon a time, Kansas City actually had an NHL team. That’s right! This isn’t their first dance with pro hockey. Back in 1974, the NHL awarded Kansas City an expansion franchise called the Kansas City Scouts. But it didn’t take long for things to spiral. The Scouts were, frankly, a disaster on the ice. They managed just 27 wins in 160 games over two seasons, one of the worst records in league history. Off the ice? Even worse. The ownership was shaky, finances were a mess, and fans didn’t exactly flood the gates. Despite seating over 17,000, the Scouts averaged only around 8,218 fans per game. Season ticket sales fell dramatically short of the target, and debt quickly piled up nearly $1 million by 1976.

It was a perfect storm of failure, and the NHL took notice. The Scouts were sold and relocated to Denver, becoming the Colorado Rockies. A few years later, they moved again and today, that same franchise lives on as the New Jersey Devils. So, if KC wants a second shot, it has to prove it’s nothing like the first. But believe it or not, Kansas City still loves hockey. They’re always ready to cheer, doesn’t matter if it’s the NHL or the ECHL’s Mavericks. The city shows up, loud and loyal. Remember 2023?

Back in 2023, at the New Year’s Eve ECHL showdown at Cable Dahmer Arena, over 5,800 fans packed the house to watch the red-hot Kansas City Mavericks take on the Wichita Thunder. With a 20-7-1 record and one of the best rosters in the ECHL, the Mavericks delivered another NYE win. From postgame skates with players to roaring crowd energy, it’s moments like these that prove hockey already has a strong pulse in KC. Now, all that’s left is to wait and see if Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s NHL dream finally comes true.