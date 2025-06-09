Paul Maurice Confirms Florida Panthers Return That Changes Locker Room Energy

After the first two games in Edmonton, where Connor McDavid came through in overtime for Game 1 and Brad Marchand delivered a double-OT blow in Game 2, the Florida Panthers are back home with the series tied at 1-1. Both teams have really shown off their impressive offensive skills, but it’s their goaltending and tough play that have truly shaped this intense matchup.

With the series moving to Sunrise, Florida, everyone is buzzing about the potential for another intense showdown in front of an enthusiastic home crowd. There’s definitely a lot of pressure on the home team coach, Paul Maurice, too. But there’s some good news for the Panthers, even with all this high-stakes action going on.

Jameson Olive, the Sr. Digital Content Manager for the Panthers, shared on X, saying, “Maurice on Greer getting back in: ‘He’s been such a positive part of what we do.'” A.J. Greer got hurt with a lower-body injury in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes, which means he had to sit out both Games 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Back then, Maurice mentioned that Greer only got 4:22 of ice time in that crucial Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final. He was still recovering and was kept out just to be safe, but they expected him to be ready when the final moved back to Florida. Now, Paul Maurice pointed out that bringing Greer back isn’t just about adding depth; it really lifts the vibe in the locker room. Greer has stepped in for Jesper Boqvist on the fourth line and has already scored two goals while racking up 45 hits in just 12 games this postseason.

Greer’s return isn’t just about getting back in the game; it really lifts everyone’s spirits too. In a closely fought Stanley Cup Final, that kind of hard work and emotional drive can really change the game at key moments, so having Greer back is both a smart move and a boost for the team’s morale. So, when it comes to physicality, what’s the coach’s take on this specific strategy?

Paul Maurice opens up about Florida Panthers’ physical play

The Florida Panthers really understand the physical intensity that comes with the postseason, and they’ve done a great job sticking to this strategy. You could really see it on the ice during Game 2. As the first period was coming to a close and the score was tied at 2-2, Panthers forward Sam Bennett had a little run-in with the Oilers goalie, Stuart Skinner, which led to a call for goaltender interference.

“Very surprised,” Bennett said when asked about the incident. But when Coach Paul Maurice saw the questions popping up about the physical play, he didn’t hold back. He said, “I think that we take some beatings. We take hits. We get hit. The standard theme is people have a general, pretty strong idea of the style of game that we play, and they play the same game when they play us. This series doesn’t look like maybe the series prior. So we’re used to getting hit.”

Maurice simply states it’s hockey, and everyone’s got a bit of physical play ready to go. So, the Panthers rack up the most penalty minutes at 303, but he mentioned that other teams tend to play pretty aggressively when they’re up against Florida too.