Paul Maurice Credits NHL’s Old Rule Change for 37-Year-Old Brad Marchand’s Ongoing Success

“Not only am I mentally ready to retire, I’m physically ready to retire. It’s hard. This is a great game, but it’s a hard game. I’m ready.” The Great One, Wayne Gretzky, said in April 1999. He was 38 back then. However, things have changed in the 25+ years that have passed since Gretzky hung up the gloves. Take Florida Panthers star Brad Marchand, for example.

While Marchand’s accolades do not compare to the Great One, he is still completing and succeeding at the highest level, in the Stanley Cup Final at 37. In fact, Marchand became the Cats’ hero in Game 2 when he found the gap and scored the game-winning shorthand goal in double overtime. And Coach Paul Maurice thinks that a particular NHL event was one of the reasons why even older players like Marchand don’t seem to be slowing down.

“Well, I think we’re coming into an age of that. These men now that have come into the league, probably post-2000… The fitness level, the sports science that goes into it is just completely different than when I started,” admitted Florida Panthers head coach. Then Brad Marchand’s coach said something that may raise some eyebrows. “2006, the rules changed. So, younger, skilled players could play early,” Maurice added during the post-game interview.

The rule change Maurice referred to has come to be chronicled as the Lock-Out. That’s because during the 2005-06 NHL season, the league overhauled some critical rules in the book, which changed hockey forever. While many would debate the skill of the players in each era, the post-lockout era certainly gave younger players the advantage to adapt to a faster pace.

The reason was the removal of the two-line offside pass rule to speed up the game. So what was the rule? Well, offensive teams couldn’t make passes that crossed the red line and the blue line without a teammate touching the puck. This made the game more physical and grindy. In other words, the kind of goal that Brad Marchand scored in clutch Game 2 couldn’t happen pre-lockout.

In fact, the pace has increased so much that even young newcomers like Washington Capitals’ Ryan Leonard have been caught off guard by the blistering pace of the NHL. So, as per Paul Maurice, a combination of the rule change and the medical and exercise science advancements has helped older athletes like Marchand remain “fit, conditioned athletes over their entire lives.” However, there’s a third advantage in Marchand’s case.

Brad Marchand found himself in the perfect storm

The last four months have been an absolute roller coaster for the former Boston Bruins captain. After finding the ultimate success on the international stage by hosting the 4 Nations Face-Off title, the NHL veteran hit a low. The Bruins’ playoff hopes continued to sink while the 37-year-old’s contract extension hit serious roadblocks. Those roadblocks ultimately proved insurmountable, and he ended up in the last money trade.

The shocking trade for their captain to divisional rivals, the Florida Panthers, riled up the Bruins fan base. “We are Bostonians now and forever… Boston will always be a part of me,” Marchand said via the Boston Globe. Yet, what’s done was done, and suddenly Brad Marchand found himself playing for a team he played against for over a decade.

It seemed like a lose-lose situation for the NHL forward, but it turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Despite the abrupt trade and proximity of the playoffs, the former Burin fit the Panthers’ system like he had been there for decades. The forward scored his first goal for the team by April and has proved invaluable during the playoffs.

“He is truly a unique human… He’s a beauty,” Coach Maurice praised Brad Marchand after leveling the playing field for Florida going into Game 2. What’s more? The Rat King has been consistently performing throughout the postseason. In fact, he is thriving, currently tied with Alexander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk with 17 points, and has scored seven goals, which is more than both the captain and the alternate captain. Safe to say he’s been a runaway success for the Cats.