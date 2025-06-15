Paul Maurice Credits Sergei Bobrovsky for Huge Stanley Cup Game Win Despite Brad Marchand’s Domination

Sergei Bobrovsky needs no introduction. The Vezina Trophy winner was a force to reckon with in front of the net last year when the Panthers won the Stanley Cup, and he hasn’t lost a beat. “On the ice, you can see how quiet in the net he is. He’s not panicking,” said backup goalie Vitek Vanecek, who joined the Panthers just days before the 2025 NHL trade deadline.

It’s this quality that’s helped Bobrovsky continue to shine as one of the most consistent goaltenders in the NHL. This year, Bobrovsky is sporting a 15-7 win-loss record after 22 playoff games. Last year, he was 16 and lost 8 in 24. If that isn’t consistency, then what is? And it’s this consistently calm performance, under pressure, that coach Paul Maurice hailed after Game 5.

“I thought Sergey, in the first 10 minutes, got tested hard. I thought that uh they came out right, and fast. Got through the neutral zone on us a couple of times,” said the Florida Panthers coach. The Oilers indeed tried to blitz their way to a lead early in the game, as chasing the Panthers is never a good idea. So during those first 10 minutes, it was Sergei Bobrovsky’s show.

The Cats’ goaltender made some crucial saves as Oilers stars like Connor Brown and Connor McDavid managed to fire off dangerous shots after beating the defense. “He had to make a couple of big saves,” Paul Maurice told the press. “When you’re on the road, if you can keep the building from lighting up in the first 10 minutes, that’s just a big part of the emotions,” the coach added.

via Imago

“I thought that his performance, especially the early game, was key,” stated the Florida Panthers coach, and he couldn’t be more right. Sergei Bobrovsky kept the Panthers in the game before goal scorers Bob Marchand, Sam Bennet, and the rest could do their thing. And it’s far from the only time the 36-year-old has done something like this. In Game 3, Bobrovsky made a whopping 42 saves before the Cats won it in double overtime. That being said, the goalie situation is dire with the Oilers.

Sergei Bobrovsky’s Oilers counterpart had a bad day

After Stuart Skinner’s disastrous start led to the Oilers falling behind 0-3 in the first period of Game 3, coach Kris Knoblauch pulled Skinner for Calvin Pickard. On the ice, the other Edmonton Oilers goalie played a big role in helping the Oilers forge their epic comeback win. The goalie saved 22 out of 23 shots and made 17 straight saves to keep the Oilers alive in Game 4.

So this time, coach Kris Knoblauch chose Pickard to start instead of Stuart Skinner. However, Pickard’s great performance in the last game wasn’t the only reason why the Oilers’ coach chose him to start. The 33-year-old goalie was 6-0 in the playoffs before Game 4. Yet, unlike Sergei Bobrovsky, the NHL goalie had a rough day in front of the goal against the Panthers.

via Imago

While he didn’t concede goals in the first period, the Cats ultimately managed to score three unanswered goals before the Oilers finally hit back. Although moments later, Sam Reinhart restored the three-goal lead for the Cats, slipping the puck past Pickard for the fourth time. Yet, it’s not like Sergei Bobrovsky’s counterpart was solely responsible for the Oilers’ collapse.

The defending champions have outscored the Oilers 7-0 during the first periods of the last three games, as per NHL.com. That points to a deeper problem in Edmonton’s defense, and now they have only one chance to solve it, or watch the Florida Panthers hoist the Stanley Cup for the second time in a row.