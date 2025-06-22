Paul Maurice Gets Honest About Panthers’ Viral Stanley Cup Celebrations: “We’re Tracking the Cup”

“Last year was kind of a dream. It was. That’s the right word; it was a dream come true, it was euphoric. This year was an achievement,” Paul Maurice told the press. The Florida Panthers head coach reiterated how last year’s Stanley Cup win felt surreal. After all, this is the team that entered the 2020s having missed seven playoffs in the 2010. What’s more? The Oilers nearly beat them.

After taking a 3-0 series lead, the Edmonton Oilers handed three back to defeat and carried the momentum into Game 7. So, turning the tide in Game 7 truly felt special. However, this year, they were the ones to beat, and everyone worked to dethrone the Panthers. So winning the Stanley Cup again, and beating the Oilers decisively in Game 6, was an achievement the players wanted to celebrate. And they’ve been doing just that.

The Panthers absolutely let it rip this year, from celebrating with fans on the streets to back-to-back parties, the players have had a crazy time celebrating. Their clips from the E11even in Miami and the Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale have set social media on fire. So when the press asked what Paul Maurice thought about his boys’ wild celebration, the coach backed them.

“I don’t have a social media thing that I go on, but my wife does,” said Maurice, and revealed how he’s been keeping track of the trophy. “It’s at the Elbo Room, ‘Oh! here it is,’ we’re tracking the cup. So I think they had a great time based on what I saw. And good for them, they’ve earned it,” Maurice said during the final-day presser, voicing no objection with how they’re celebrating.

Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk hoists the Stanley Cup after game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena.

