Paul Maurice Gets Witty as Questions Arise Against 140 Minutes Penalties in Stanley Cup Game 3

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final is over. But more than the Florida Panthers’ dominant 6-1 win, the real buzz is around the staggering 140 minutes of penalties handed out. The Panthers were assessed 55 minutes, while the Oilers racked up 85. The third period, in particular, descended into chaos, with a flurry of penalty calls and scrums breaking out across the ice. Some fans and analysts have even suggested that the officiating leaned in favor of one team. But the question now is, what would Paul Maurice say if asked about all those penalties—or whether his team was deliberately getting under the Oilers’ skin?

This actually happened. During the post-game press conference, one of the reporters pointed out that Paul Maurice’s team had earned 11 power plays. Then came the real question: what was he doing right to get under the Oilers’ skin and make them take so many penalties—so many “pies,” as the reporter called them? Maurice didn’t dodge the question. What he said was simple but sharp. It was a true answer from a coach who thinks like a fox—strong, smart, and always a step ahead. His response didn’t just explain the game. It showed how well he understands the mental side of hockey.

Maurice replied to the reporters’ question, saying, “I don’t know. No idea. I wear a suit. No idea.” He then added, “But most of those weren’t important, especially not the last ones around the nine-minute mark of the third period. They still… I watched that Vancouver-Dallas game where we scored three goals in a minute with 19 seconds left.” He was referring to the memorable April 8 game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Dallas Stars. In that intense and exciting game, Vancouver scored three crucial goals in the final minute of regulation time to push the game into overtime and eventually secure the hard-fought win.

Paul Maurice’s witty answer gave a hidden insight into what’s happening right now. The Panthers’ two stars, Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand, are notorious for irritating opponents and provoking costly mistakes. And if you look at what Bennett said recently, you can easily connect the dots. When he hit the Oilers’ goalie and was asked about it afterward, he confidently said,

“That’s where I’m gonna be, right in front of the net, for the rest of the series.” This clearly implies the aggressive strategy they are running with and shows how they plan to keep the pressure on.

But you know, while Paul Maurice’s Panthers clinched the important Game 3 win and took a 2-1 series lead, officials also accused them of interference without issuing a penalty. Many fans are saying that the level of physicality the Panthers are showing goes beyond what their penalty minutes suggest. Let’s dive deeper into the accusations surrounding referee calls and questionable officiating throughout the game.

Officials at the center stage after games 2 and 3

Just when Game 2 of the SCF series was over, Don Cherry blasted the National Hockey League, saying, “The worst refereed game I ever saw.” That was the controversial game when Sam Bennett of Maurice’s team collided hard with Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner as the clock hit 12:00 in the 2nd period. But fans are now arguing that the refs only gave Bennett a minor penalty of two minutes, even though he nearly knocked Skinner down and disrupted the play significantly.

And according to many sources, the pattern continued in Game 3 as well. As we’ve already mentioned, the Oilers have racked up 85 minutes of penalties so far, whereas Paul Maurice’s Panthers have received only 55 minutes. So far, two Oilers players have publicly reacted to the issue and the growing debates surrounding possible referee bias and questionable officiating in favor of one team.

Evander Kane, who received two separate two-minute penalties in Game 3, has openly questioned the officiating. Kane said, “You look at some of the calls—some of them are frustrating. They seem to get away with more than we do.” He added, “It’s tough to find the line. They’re doing just as much stuff as we are, but there seems to be a little more attention paid to our group.” Following Kane’s comments, defenseman Mattias Ekholm also raised concerns about the level of physicality in the game. He said, “You can accidentally drop into (Skinner), but, at one point, enough’s got to be enough.” Ekholm was clearly referring to the repeated contact and aggressive play directed at goaltender Stuart Skinner.

The officials are now facing more backlash than ever before, with criticism mounting from players, fans, and analysts alike. It remains to be seen whether the league will acknowledge the concerns and take any concrete steps to address the officiating issues.