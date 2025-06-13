Paul Maurice Provides Florida Panthers Injury Update While Brushing Off Travel Concerns for Game 5

“They’re not an excuse. They just be a factor,” was Paul Maurice’s response on June 8 when asked if his team would have loved one more day of rest before Game 3 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals. Well, they were traveling back from Edmonton to South Florida to host the Oilers for Games 3 and 4. And now it’s the reverse. The 2024 Stanley Cup champions are going back to Canada, and the Panthers coach has a bold message for the fans.

Senior Digital Content Manager Jameson Olive shared a tweet on June 13 that read, “Maurice said he isn’t planning on any lineup changes for Game 5. “We’re healthy,” he says.” Game 5 is scheduled for June 14, just two days after Game 4. Exhaustion can always creep in, especially after a grueling few weeks of postseason. After all, the Stanley Cup is considered the hardest trophy to win for a reason. And with 3 of the 4 games played in the series going to overtime, the finals have not given the players any physical respite.

But Paul Maurice is adamant his men can deal with it. Olive’s next post include the coach’s words to the media: “Maurice says #FlaPanthers are used to playing games after long flights. Given their location, they usually always have a few games a year where they fly back from the West Coast and play the next day.” Absolute top-notch, battle-hardened mindset from the 58-year-old whose team has looked more than ready to grind out their defense of Lord Stanley’s Cup.

This is a developing story…