Paul Maurice Recalls How Brad Marchand’s Trade Proposal to Florida Panthers Left Team Shocked

20 points in 22 postseason games. Now that’s a stat you’d love to put in your resume, and we’re sure that Brad Marchand wouldn’t mind how his debut run with the Cats is turning out to be. With his incredible talent with the hockey stick, the Canadian hockey star has proved himself to be a crucial piece to the Panthers’ title defense campaign, and the Florida top brass couldn’t be happier. But this emphatic collaboration wasn’t something that the Miami team actively pursued with determination.

“You can tell the way they prepare every day, how they recover, how they take care of themselves. They’re in to win it, and it’s special to be a part of,” Brad Marchand confessed back in April that the Florida Panthers were a tough bunch of blokes who love to dive head-first in order to win a game. And now, with the Cats just one win away from another Stanley Cup triumph, his new teammates might attest to his hockey prowess in the same way. But for coach Paul Maurice, such a day wasn’t something he had planned for.

Coach Maurice talked to the media over a Zoom call on Sunday to talk about how the Panthers are prepping for Tuesday’s Game 6. And surely enough, Brad Marchand’s name came up in the conversation. The ex-Bruins captain scored two goals in Saturday’s 5-2 victory over the Oilers to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series. In the YouTube upload by FloridaHockeyNow from June 15, the veteran coach confessed that as much as he’s thankful to have Marchand in his team, he didn’t know that it was going to happen even as late as minutes before the trade deadline in March.

On being asked about whether Paul was surprised by the deal because of how close it was to the trade deadline, the seasoned coach said, “ I’m not sure I have that much more knowledge. I was leaving, as a matter of fact. There was a half hour before the end of the trade deadline and I was going in to say, ‘Good job, fellas, and we’ll see you tomorrow’.” And that’s when, the coach said, general manager Bill Zito came up to him, throwing Brad Marchand’s name out of the blue.

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Stanley Cup Final – Media Day Jun 7, 2024 Sunrise, Florida, USA Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice speaks to reporters during media day in advance of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20240607_szo_na2_0140

“And Bill came out and said, what about Brad Marchand? If he had asked that a year and a half ago, I would have thought he was joking. And then he’s just been able to find these players that we just didn’t think were possible,” Coach Maurice shared the BTS details of how the 37-year-old winger was suddenly on the radar for the Panthers. The response was unanimous.

“So when he fired that out, everybody just kind of, I think there was a bit of a pause…Everybody nodded. And that’s it,” the Panthers’ coach further elaborated, how there was practically no one opposed to the thought of having Brad Marchand in the Cats’ jersey. And boy, are they happy now!

Marchand’s second goal in Game 5 brought the Panthers a 3-0 lead over the Oilers in the third period. And his teammates could hardly laud his incredible play. “They were both unbelievable, but that second one, I don’t know how he did that. I’m going to have to watch that clip a couple times and ask him to teach me something,” said an enthralled Sam Bennett after the game in reference to how Brad glided past Jake Walman and put the puck inside the Oilers’ net. But that hasn’t been the only highlight of the Canadian’s playoff campaign with the Miami squad.

Brad Marchand’s superior play keeps wooing everyone

Truth be told, Marchand has been breaking records left and right ever since he started his postseason with the Panthers. From becoming the first-ever player to score a shorthand goal and an OT goal in the same postseason game to becoming the oldest NHL player to score five goals in multiple Stanley Cup finals, the former Boston captain has been truly able to show his worth to his new squad in the most dreamlike way possible. For obvious reasons, his skills on the ice have made more people believe that age doesn’t have anything on Brad.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/ @flapanthers

“At 37 years old or whatever, Marshy’s an absolute dog. I enjoy him, I enjoy him a lot,” NHL analyst Pat McAfee confessed in May, seeing Marchand’s relentless play against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 2 of the 2025 playoffs. McAfee’s admiration isn’t misplaced. It was Brad’s goal in the second OT that helped the Cats tie the best-of-7 series against the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Finals.

“Time and time again, he’s there to produce,” Sam Reinhart also admitted that having Brad Marchand on the team is like having an advantage, no matter who the opponent is, or how high-stakes the game is. That’s a lot of appreciation right there! Now, as Game 6 returns to the Florida Panthers’ home arena, do you think Marchand will have something special to pull out of his hat yet again? With unrestricted free agency kicking in after the postseason comes to an end, where do you think the hockey star will set up office next? Tell us your thoughts below.