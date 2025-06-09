brand-logo
Paul Maurice Recalls Old Brad Marchand Interactions While Comparing Him to Matthew Tkachuk: “They’re Nasty”

ByNavjyot Kaur

Jun 8, 2025 | 10:04 PM EDT

“I’m sure a lot of guys probably had ‘Marchy,'” Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers already knew who it was going to be. And sure enough, the Panthers forward Brad Marchand perfectly delivered at 8:05 into the second overtime to score that breakaway goal and seal the 5–4 victory for his team to level the series at 1-1.

The Panthers’ head coach, Paul Maurice, had been opening up about the same lately. After all, it’s always been his team’s deep chemistry and the veteran players who shaped the entire locker room ahead of every big game, right? To name a few, it’s Marchand and Tkachuk, obviously. And Maurice brought some comparisons between the league’s most intense forecheckers. But what did he say?

Of course, the initial impression was not the best. “The personality part, you know, there was a little bit of Matthew Tkachuk in there. I’m in Winnipeg, he’s in Calgary. I’m not a big Matthew Tkachuk fan. I understand the fans don’t like those guys,” he began while speaking to the media on Sunday. “We’re here, we had the two heaviest series that I’ve ever been a part of for the two Boston series last year. I mean, they’re nasty,” he added. But now that he has got to the opportunity to know ‘the Rat’ better, he cannot help but praise his attitude. “He’s in a great mood every day. And it starts at breakfast from the time he walks in, right? And that’s just who he is. He’s a very upbeat, positive, caring person,” he added.

This is a developing story…

Does Marchand's upbeat attitude make him the Panthers' secret weapon on and off the ice?

