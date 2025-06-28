Penguins Face Possible Danger as Sidney Crosby Rumored to Mirror Brad Marchand’s Path

It’s a new dawn at the Pittsburgh Penguins camp. After a rather unimpressive season that saw the Eastern Conference powerhouse narrowly escape finishing at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, Penguins fans hope the new coach will help to turn things around for the better in 2025-26. But will Sidney Crosby be there to lead the team on its path to redemption? Or will the 37-year-old follow in the footsteps of Brad Marchand, who will not be a part of the Bruins’ roster as Boston begins its salvation after a shambolic season of its own?

The veteran NHL star is supposed to enter his 21st season with the Penguins. With the prospect of Crosby winning his 4th Stanley Cup in the next season, it’s understandable that the new coach, Dan Muse, was hoping that the long-time Penguins center would be his key to rebuilding the team. “As soon as we get on the ice for the first time, we’re going to continue to build,” Muse said in a press conference earlier in June. However, as startling news comes to light about Sidney Crosby’s future, the new team boss might need to devise a contingency plan for his grand vision.

Georges Laraque, a former Oilers and Penguins star, took to X on June 27, claiming that Crosby’s days with the Pittsburgh team could be numbered. “I’m hearing there’s a very good chance that Crosby will play somewhere else…,” reads the former NHL player’s social media status from Friday. However, Laraque didn’t elaborate on he matter any further.

But rumors about the seasoned Penguins star feeling discomfort about the current state of things are rising. With Pittsburgh missing the playoffs thrice in a row, it’s understandable that Crosby might be thinking that greener pastures lie elsewhere. “He’s not happy. I know he’s not,” said The Athletic‘s Josh Yohe during an appearance on the “Kaboly + Mack” podcast only recently.

The story is developing