Pittsburgh Clan Begs Penguins Owners as Update Reveals Interested Buyers for Sidney Crosby and Team

What if the Pittsburgh Penguins could return to their roots? Fans are eager for that dream to become a reality as new potential buyers step into the spotlight. At the heart of it all is Sidney Crosby, the franchise’s cornerstone since 2005, whose leadership on and off the ice has kept the Penguins’ identity intact through years of uncertainty. With the recent changes, however, the team may now be facing a possible paradigm shift, as the Chicago-based Hoffmann family is now a major frontrunner to take over the reins.

David Hoffmann, the buyer of the ECHL Florida Everblades in 2019, and his son, Geoffrey, co-CEO of the Hoffmann Family of Companies, have become a real candidate to buy out the Penguins from the Fenway Sports Group (FSG). Under their leadership, the Everblades won three consecutive Kelly Cups from 2022 to 2024.

Beyond the rink, the Hoffmanns are deeply invested in the community, including a hockey camp for children with type 1 diabetes inspired by Geoff’s son. The potential sale price is staggering: $1.75 billion, nearly double what FSG paid in 2021. While FSG initially considered selling a minority stake, the enormous return may be tempting them toward a full exit. Former owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle reportedly explored re-entry, but the franchise’s skyrocketing value makes that increasingly challenging.

Fans, meanwhile, are vocal and passionate. Across social media and local forums, fans are speaking up. They want buyers to honor the Penguins’ heritage, keep Crosby central, and invest in the city as much as the roster.

Fans voice frustration as Penguins ownership evolves

One fan added, “I’d still prefer to have Lemieux and his group back as majority owners, but at least these guys know hockey. So it should be better than the mess FSG made when they took over.” Another chimed in, “Maybe I sound heartless here, but why in the f*** is this relevant to this family possibly (likely) purchasing the Pittsburgh Penguins?.” Well, it seems like fans aren’t entirely thrilled with FSG.

Fenway Sports Group took control of the Penguins on December 31, 2021, paying around $900 million. The transition marked a big change from the Lemieux-Burkle era, the duo that rescued the team from financial trouble in 1999. Transitioning ownership is never easy, but FSG has made some moves that show they’re serious about stabilizing the team.

In August 2023, FSG acquired AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and rebranded it as SportsNet Pittsburgh. The move aimed to boost the team’s media presence and give the organization more control over broadcasts. On the ice, results have been mixed. The Penguins made only one playoff appearance and missed the postseason in back-to-back seasons, with their point percentage falling from .628 to .488. One fan noted, “FSG hasn’t done anything objectively bad but they do feel like a cold, antiseptic ownership group that seems to have chased away a lot of long-time employees who made the Penguins a good organization.”

One more fan added, “In my wildest dreams luke hughes will sign with the pittsburgh penguins.” And you can’t blame them. Hughes, a key restricted free-agent defenseman for the New Jersey Devils, is still unsigned as the 2025–2026 season looms. The Devils clearly see him as a cornerstone of their future. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ key player, Crosby, continues to be the constant in Pittsburgh.

No amount of trade rumors or fan speculation seems to shake his loyalty. General Manager Kyle Dubas has publicly dismissed chatter about a possible trade. Another fan added: “Bro, please, Bettman just force the sale to Lemieux, bro.” Amid contract uncertainties and ownership rumors, Penguins fans are watching every move closely. They are eager to see what the next chapter holds under NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman’s watchful eye.