Rapid Changes at New York Rangers Office as Hockey Legend Gets New Lease on Career

Well, if you thought the New York Rangers’ news was all about trades and draft picks, think again. After a disappointing 2024–25 NHL season that saw them finish fifth in the Metropolitan Division and miss the playoffs, the organization is making bold moves behind the scenes. Big changes in the front office are underway, and they might just change how this team plays, thinks, and wins, starting with some familiar faces.

Take Blake Wheeler. The guy spent 16 seasons in the NHL, mostly with the Winnipeg Jets, but he’s not done with hockey yet. After retiring this July, Wheeler now joins the Rangers as a hockey operations advisor. He is remembered by the fans because he played one season in New York, scoring nine goals, 12 assists, and even came back after a serious ankle injury to make one appearance in a playoff game.

Overall, Wheeler played 1,172 career games, scored 321 goals, and amassed 943 points, which is why, maybe not only a former player, but also the one whose experience may make the next generation of Rangers. But Wheeler is not the only recognizable face that moves.

Joining Wheeler is Ryane Clowe, 42, who will step in as assistant general manager after recently resigning from the San Jose Sharks’ front office. “It was an extremely difficult decision to step away from my role with the Sharks,” Clowe said. “I truly loved being back in San Jose and working with Mike Grier and the entire team, but at this point, it’s the best decision for my family.” His arrival signals that the Rangers are leaning on experienced hockey minds to rebuild, alongside analytical expertise.

Clowe played 491 NHL games with the San Jose Sharks, New York Rangers, and New Jersey Devils, scoring 112 goals and 197 assists. Newly entering his 17th season with the Rangers, Jim Sullivan has been promoted to the role of assistant general manager, previously as the director of analytics, making his knowledge of analytics deeply known in the decision-making process of the team. Meanwhile, Ryan Martin has been made an associate general manager while continuing as GM of the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack.

Martin, with the Rangers since 2021 and 16 years with the Red Wings, now brings his expertise to the team. He also led Team USA as GM at the 2022 World Championship. So, what does this mean for Rangers fans? imply put, the team isn’t just thinking about the ice; it’s thinking bigger. These front-office New York Rangers changes, however, only came after the 2024–25 season.

Why have the New York Rangers shaken up their front office?

Well, after the 2024–25 NHL season, it became clear that the New York Rangers couldn’t keep doing things the same way. Finishing with a 39-36-7 record and 85 points, the team landed fifth in the Metropolitan Division, missing the playoffs. Jacob Trouba served as captain, and Peter Laviolette led the team as head coach, but internal conflicts and management missteps overshadowed their efforts.

Trouba was reportedly pressured to waive his no-trade clause, while Barclay Goodrow was waived during the offseason in a move that bypassed his no-trade rights, fueling locker-room tension. The team’s management also faced criticism for its approach to trade discussions. A leaked memo listing key players, including Trouba and Chris Kreider, as available for trade raised eyebrows, especially given the team’s strong early-season record.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The poor performance of the New York Rangers revealed some deeper-rooted problems in the frontlines of coaching and development of its players.

In spite of the high-quality 2023-24 season, the team did not successfully incorporate younger talent and failed to maintain consistent performance.

The organization responded by taking dramatic leadership measures that involved the separation of Laviolette and associate head coach Phil Housley, and hiring Mike Sullivan as head coach

With the consecutive Stanley Cup wins in 2016 and 2017 with the Penguins, Sullivan is now tasked with the mission of rebuilding team culture, cohesion, and confidence.

The overhaul was not merely a response to a poor season, but it was a needed measure to restore sanity, confidence, and a base to long-term success for the New York Rangers.