Resurfaced Matthew Tkachuk-Connor McDavid Interaction Confirms Florida and Oilers Fans’ Expectations

“Here we go again,” said Sportsnet’s Gene Principe while interviewing Leon Draisaitl after the Oilers beat the Dallas Stars in their second consecutive conference final clash. The win just confirmed what experts and fans had been anticipating: a rematch between the Oilers and the Florida Panthers. What few knew, however, was how a single interaction between Matthew Tkachuk and Connor McDavid from last year would turn prophetic.

Yes. You read that right—last year. And the NHL posted that clip from last year’s team handshakes after the Oilers knocked out Dallas. After winning three games in a row, eliminating Florida’s 3-0 series lead, the Edmonton Oilers fell just short of completing their epic comeback in Game 7. So as the players greeted one another after Edmonton’s heartbreaking 2-1 loss, Matthew Tkachuk and Connor McDavid had a gentleman’s agreement.

“Hopefully, we’ll see you next year, yeah?” asked Matthew Tkachuk. “Appreciate it, yeah,” responded the Oilers captain. While they didn’t know it back then, that’s exactly what would happen. “After the drama of last year’s #StanleyCup Final, the stage was set for the rematch,” the NHL added in the caption. It’s as they say, “Careful what you wish for.”

While that adage may have the connotations that what you wish for may not go your way, making the Stanley Cup finals is every NHL team’s goal. And now the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers get a chance to run it back. However, this time things are different, or at least that’s what Oilers Captain Connor McDavid feels going into the final.

“It sure feels a little bit more normal, you know? Just been kind of status quo. It’s been fun to be a part of, hasn’t been as emotional, has been very direct, and you know? Smooth and steady,” McDavid told the Sportsnet reporter about his team’s journey and mindset. And the proof is in the pudding.

Not only did Edmonton take 16 instead of 18 matches to reach the finals, but 12 players from the Orange Brigade have scored more than one goal during their playoff run. Needless to say, the fans, especially the ones from the Oilers camp, are super excited about the Panthers rematch.

The Matthew Tkachuk-Connor McDavid clip revealed fans’ excitement

Chants of ‘We want the cup’ filled the arena at Rogers Place during Game 4. While the Oilers dispatched the Dallas Stars on their home ice in Game 5, those chants echoed in anticipation. Meanwhile, the resurfaced clip gave fans the chance to comment on what they’ve believed throughout the ups and downs of the 2024-25 season—the Oilers making it to the finals again.

“I’ve literally been thinking of this f***ing clip all year. I always knew deep down,” wrote a fan who never doubted his team. And let’s be honest, the Connor McDavid and Co. gave their fans plenty to doubt early in Round 1 against the LA Kings. Stuart Skinner conceded goal after goal as the defense and offense lagged. Thankfully, the Oilers flipped the script, starting with Game 3.

Since then, Edmonton hasn’t looked back. They dominated both Vegas and Dallas to make it to the final, and the fans are confident, despite facing the team that beat them last time. “Best of luck to the other side. Let’s put on a show for the world. #LetsGoOilers,” commented another fan. If Connor McDavid is to be believed, then they are in better shape this year.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Edmonton Oilers

However, the rivalry isn’t the only thing that will make the 2025 Stanley Cup final special. This will be the first NHL final rematch since the Detroit Red Wings took on the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2008 and 2009. “Brilliant. Can’t wait for Cup final rematch,” wrote one fan as they geared up for the Edmonton Oilers’ first Stanley Cup rematch since their epic clashes with the New York Islanders in ’83 and ’84.

And it wasn’t just the Edmonton fans who were excited at the prospect of avenging last year’s loss against the Florida Panthers. The Cats’ fans were equally amazed after watching the clip. “Ya, crazy, he said that,” commented one fan. Meanwhile, another fan accepted the challenge from Connor McDavid and Co. will bring in this final NHL series.

“I respect the hell outta the Oilers and McDavid specifically. He’s amazing and seems like a good dude. That being said… KICK THEIR A**!!!!” commented a Panthers fan. Considering how Matthew Tkachuck and his team have dominated in their own right, you could say it’s a fair ask. The alternate captain is also determined not to let the Oilers have their sweet revenge, and he’s got an extra layer of motivation for that as well.

Tkachuk praised Panthers GM Bill Zito for creating a culture that has helped the team thrive in the last four years. “He’s done a great job, and hopefully we can reward him with a win…” said Tkachuk, revealing that the Cats have no intention of bucking under the Oilers’ momentum.