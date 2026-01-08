“RIP”: NHL Hall of Fame Goaltender Passes Away, Leaving Hockey World in Mourning

The rink that resides among the very depths of the NHL fans’ hearts has frozen with this heartbreaking update. Glenn Hall, the legendary NHL goaltender whose performance stole the hearts of hockey fans for decades, passed away peacefully on Wednesday at a hospital in Stony Plain, Alberta, at the age of 94.

TSN on X gave the hockey legend, who was also known as “Mr. Goalie,” a tribute, stating, “Hall-of-Fame goaltender and three-time Vezina winner Glenn Hall has passed away. He was 94. A native of Humboldt, Saskatchewan, the Stanley Cup champion played 18 years in the NHL between the Red Wings, Blackhawks and Blues. He holds the record for most consecutive games started by a goalie (502) and was named to the ‘100 Greatest NHL Players’ in history in 2017.”

The legacy that Glenn Hall built is quite an extraordinary achievement in terms of modern hockey. For eight seasons, which is from 1955-56 to 1962-63, Hall started and finished 502 consecutive regular season games, and the determination was also seen from him in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The streak stretched to 552 consecutive starts, all while the legend was facing forwards like Jean Béliveau and Bobby Hull, and that too without a mask.

Indeed, during the late 1950s, there were no mandatory masks for the goalies, which later changed when Montreal Canadiens’ Jacques Plante became the first to wear a full mask in an NHL game in 1959 after being struck by a puck by New York Rangers’ Andy Bathgate. Well, his hockey career did see him go places. His NHL career started at the Detroit Red Wings during the 1952-53 season (just for six games) after an AHL stint with the Indianapolis Capitals, where he played 68 games.

But after a single season with the Red Wings, he jumped the wagon to the Edmonton Flyers in the WHL. There, he spent his time in development for two seasons. However, Hall made his regular-season debut in the NHL during the 1955-56 season, and in the same season, he achieved the Calder Memorial Trophy as he played 70 regular-season games that year, posting 12 shutouts and a 2.10 GAA.

Things took a turn for his career when Hall was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in 1957, and just a few seasons later, in the 1960-61 season, he became the star goalie of the franchise, as he was part of the Stanley Cup-winning squad. But after playing 6 more seasons with the Blackhawks, he was traded to the St. Louis Blues in 1967.

During that time in his career, Hall had already achieved two Vezina Trophies, but the same season also saw him drag the Blues to the Stanley Cup final against the Montreal Canadiens, and he won the Conn Smythe Trophy. In the next season with the same team, he achieved the Vezina Trophy for the final time in his career.

After his dashing hockey career that ended in 1971, Hall decided to spend most of his time at his farm in Stony Plain, which he had purchased in 1965. So, the update that confirmed his passing on social media earned nothing but tributes from the entire hockey community.

The NHL community was heartbroken with this news

The entire hockey fanbase was shocked by Glenn Hall’s passing, and the emotions were high. Recalling his awesome hockey career, this fan said, “Glenn Hall was iconic in the NHL. May his memory be a blessing.” The legend was from the golden era of hockey, and he was just built different, as this fan wrote, “502 consecutive, complete games without a mask. No one will ever break that. RIP Mr. Goalie.”

Stressing Hall’s way of goaltending, this comment read, “The term ‘legend’ gets thrown around often … few truly are. When you’re known as ‘Mr Goalie’ and change the way the position is played … you truly are a legend.” These emotions were quite mutual, as NHL commissioner Gary Bettman also chimed in, giving Hall a tribute: “Glenn Hall was the very definition of what all hockey goaltenders aspire to be. Aptly nicknamed ‘Mr. Goalie,’ Glenn was sturdy, dependable, and a spectacular talent in net.”

After talking about Hall’s achievements in the NHL, Bettman added, “The National Hockey League family mourns the passing of a legend of the game and sends our heartfelt condolences to Glenn’s children Pat, Lindsay, Tammy, and Leslie as well as the entire Hall family.” Another fan also talked about Hall’s playstyle, saying, “Glenn Hall also was the pioneer of the ‘butterfly style’ when all other goaltenders were using the stand-up style.”

The records that the hockey legend has set are quite extraordinary, as this fan pointed out: “A career that could never come close to being replicated, rest in peace Glenn Hall.” While his records may one day be broken by a rising star in the NHL, the impact that he has left on the sport will truly be immortal within the depths of the hockey rinks.