NHL Rumor Reveals Brad Marchand’s Next Move Regardless of Florida Panthers Future

Every time the Florida Panthers hit the ice, hopes circled the former Boston Bruins captain, for sure, when it was about scoring goals. Seven goals and 10 assists in 19 games is what makes Brad Marchand the most elite player in the league. “I honestly feel less stressed now going into this Final than I did in the first round of the last five playoffs I was in. I’m just so excited for it. I’m not nervous about it at all. At the end of the day, however it plays out, it’s going to play out,” the veteran player said while playing for the Panthers during the playoffs.

Soon expected to hit the free market after the Stanley Cup championships, rumours began regarding the 37-year-old’s career with the NHL. Where will Marchand head next? NHL Rumor Report on X dropped some major updates. “Greg Wyshynski: I think Brad Marchand will simply go to the highest bidder in free agency, the team may not even matter – The Sheet,” the post read while highlighting the countdown to his free agency beginning soon.

Ever since joining the Panthers on March 7, 2025, Marchand has proved to be the core of the team. While scoring two goals and four points in 10 games after returning from an injury, Marchand scored a total of 17 points in 19 games, including two game-winning goals during the playoff series. After all, that’s what makes his $6.125 million contract worthwhile. That amount is now expected to rise up to $8 million with his next deal! “Yeah, I’ve thought about it. But we’ll deal with that in the future,” Marchand told ESPN when asked about the same. But there is another route that Marchand may take, retirement. Though that remains, to be mere speculation up till now.

However, alongside Marchand, it’s Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad who joined the list of key players heading into unrestricted free agency this summer. Bennett has made 12 road goals so far in this postseason while becoming a core figure in Florida’s playoff story. Ekblad remains one of the most reliable blue-line anchors in the league. Both Bennett’s and Ekblad’s futures loom large as they become the top re-signing priorities for the Panthers, leading Marchand to likely chase the open market. Should the Panthers let him walk away? Perhaps not when he brought clutch plays while helping the team reach the final stage this time.

How crucial is Brad Marchand for Florida?

Well, the entire playoff season sums it all up. However, a very recent one proves the veteran player’s prowess while playing for the Panthers this season. Throwback to Game 2 and Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers, Marchand emerged as the hero in both games. With his first shorthanded goal during regulation, he sealed the win with a breakaway overtime goal to even the series at one apiece. And in Game 3, he didnt just open the scoring in Game 3’s statement victory but also put the Panthers ahead in a commanding performance that later gave them a 2-1 series lead.

The Panthers’ forward is writing his name in history. “Brad Marchand is now the oldest player to score in the first 3 games of a Stanley Cup Final,” NHL news on X shared the update. Because just when the puck dropped for Game 3 against the Oilers, Marchand gave the Panthers an early lead by scoring just 56 seconds into the game!

And that wasn’t just any goal. It set the tone for the night and etched the veteran player’s name in the record books after Frank Mahovlich, who recorded the feat way back in 1973 as a 35-year-old. While making such great impacts with the team, Brad Marchand has become a core player while earning respect from fellow teammates. “It’s been unreal having him in. And he’s got what everybody wants in this league, and that’s the winning pedigree and being a champion and having that experience,” Matthew Tkachuk revealed how he’s been the team’s greatest strength so far.

Should the Panthers consider re-signing Marchand or let go of the veteran champion who shaped their team in many ways in such a short time? Let us know.