Rumored $14 Million in Future for Mitch Marner After Cutting off Toronto Maple Leafs Talks

Mitch Marner really made a name for himself with the Toronto Maple Leafs after being drafted in 2015. He turned into a fantastic playmaker and has been a reliable point scorer ever since. He had some of the best seasons in franchise history, racking up over 90 points several times, with a personal best of 102 points in 2024-25. Marner, known for his offensive skills, also proved he can hold his own defensively, making it to the finals for the Selke Trophy in 2023.

Marner’s playoff performance in 2025 was quite different from how he played during the regular season. He only got one assist in the last four games of Toronto’s second-round series, and it was tough to watch him go pointless in that 6-1 Game 7 loss. He was also spotted shouting, “Wake the f*** up!” from the bench during the game. The disappointing performance, along with a clear lack of enthusiasm and some frustrating changes, sparked a lot of criticism from both fans and the media. It even led to boos and things being thrown onto the ice.

While everything is going on, Marner’s team supposedly has ended all communication with the Maple Leafs. “The Maple Leafs have tried to talk to Marner,” Friedman said. “Marner’s camp has not engaged with them. And I think everyone knows the way this is going to be headed, that on July 1st, he’s going to go out there, he’s going to hit the market, he’s going to pick a team, he’s going to set a contract, and he’s not coming back to Toronto.”

So, just a few days after Toronto got knocked out, it seems like one team has their eye on Mitch Marner. On X, NHL Rumour Report shared: “David Pagnotta: The Hurricanes offer to Mitch Marner could be over $14m per – The Fourth Period.” It looks like the Carolina Hurricanes are gearing up to make a big move for Marner in free agency, and they might be looking at a seven-year deal that averages more than $14 million a season.

That number would not just set new salary records for non-centers, but it would also position Marner as one of the highest-paid forwards in NHL history, even surpassing Leon Draisaitl’s $14 million AAV. So, it looks like there’s an offer on the table, and it’s happening at a time when there’s plenty of cap space and a lot of teams from both the Eastern and Western conferences are really interested.

This is a developing report…