Sam Bennett Confesses Fiance’s First Words on $64 Million Deal With Florida Panthers

Sam Bennett just wrapped up an eight-year deal with the Florida Panthers, really locking in his role as a key player for the team. The forward just inked a deal for a total of $64 million, which breaks down to an average annual value of $8 million. That’s quite a jump from his last cap hit of $4.425 million! Bennett’s new contract keeps him in Sunrise until the 2032–33 season, which is great news for the Panthers as they look to keep their success going strong.

The timing of the agreement, right after his Conn Smythe Trophy win and second consecutive Stanley Cup, really highlights both his dominance on the ice and his significance off the ice. During the 2024–25 regular season, Bennett really stepped up, hitting career highs with 51 points—25 goals and 26 assists—and he also scored seven power-play goals, showing off a well-rounded offensive game. He really stepped up in the postseason, scoring an NHL-record 13 goals on the road, wrapping up with 15 playoff goals, and snagging MVP honors.

His mix of physicality, skill, and clutch moments really made him one of the most impactful postseason players we’ve seen in a while. Sam Bennett recently hopped on a Zoom call sporting a “Benny’s Buddies” hat, which was a nice little shoutout to the charitable initiative he and his fiancée, Zoe Zeleny, kicked off right after he signed his new contract.

In a recent X post, Panthers TV rinkside reporter Katie Engleson shared that during a conversation, Bennett mentioned, “That was one of the first things me and my fiance talked about. We get to continue Benny’s Buddies.” This really highlights how closely connected this program is to their common values and future goals.

