Sam Bennett Gets TNT Host Demanding $10 Million to Keep Goal-Scorer at Florida Panthers

The Stanley Cup journey is wrapped up, but Sam Bennett keeps being a curveball. The Canadian was an absolute nuisance for the opponents on the ice. But away from it, the Panthers center brings a new kind of challenge, one that involves hefty negotiations and coming to a number that’s agreeable for both parties. Well, that’s the biggest question, isn’t it? Is Sam Bennett worth $10 million AAV? According to this TNT host, Bennett definitely is. And the NHL analyst is so convinced about it that he keeps repeating himself. Who are we talking about? Let’s jump right into it!

A Canadian who doesn’t like the Florida Panthers—what’s new about it? But there is one Panthers player that Paul Bissonnette absolutely loves. And he has been all praises in the recent Spittin’ Chiclets update on Twitter. In the June 21st post, Bissonnette went, “Sam Bennett just scored more goals in this playoff run than Nikolaj has in his entire playoff career.” Biz Nasty was talking about Nikolaj Ehlers of the Winnipeg Jets, who is also about to hit free agency like Bennett.

But Ehlers’ numbers are nowhere near Bennett’s. Even co-host Ryan Whitney joined in to praise Bennett: “Well, I mean, he had more goals this playoff run than Matthews has.” That’s the Toronto Maple Leafs captain, Auston Matthews. There is no doubt that Sam Bennett was a force in this playoff. That’s why he totally deserved the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Bissonnette, meanwhile, continued in his trademark Biz way to make his point. “But send me your spreadsheets. Send me 50 points the regular season. I don’t give a flying f***.” Well, going by the postseason, everyone will say Bennett is a $10 million AAV player. But the same guy had 25 goals and 26 assists in 76 regular-season games in 2024-25. So, that’s why the teams are thinking twice before making an extravagant offer, and that includes the Panthers.

But here comes Biz Nasty again, doubling down on his point. “They tied or beat the NHL record for most road wins in a Stanley Cup run with 10. And who scored the most f***ing goals going into the other f***ing team’s barn? Third f***ing teen by Sam the Menace Bennett, baby. Ten million, all day. You guys hear me in the chat? Ten f***ing million, baby.”

And that’s not the first time Bissonnette has doubled down on his Sam Bennett claim. Even before the Stanley Cup Finals started, Paul Bissonnette wanted teams to cough up a $10 million per year contract for the 29-year-old center. And what the TNT analyst has said is true. Bennett entered the record books by scoring 13 playoff goals on the road, the most in a single NHL postseason campaign ever.

Now, it’s up to the Panthers to decide what to do. Because Sam Bennett has already decided.

Sam Bennett gives his thumbs up, but no decision yet on the contract

What the Panthers would hate right now is Paul Bissonnette’s clip being shown to Bennett. Because the Canadian forward had already agreed to keep going with the 2025 Stanley Cup winners. During the Stanley Cup celebrations, Sam Bennett shouted out his proud declaration: “I ain’t f—— leaving!” Well, what’s the problem then? Now, it comes down to the negotiations.

We haven’t heard any rumors of the Panthers offering Bennett a $10 million yearly contract. Meanwhile, despite Bennett’s admission, his agent, Darren Ferris, had pointed out to the Toronto Sun how it stands. “At this time, no contract has been signed—when there’s something official, we’ll share it accordingly.”

Sam Bennett’s current AAV is at $4.4 million. Will the Panthers jump straight to $10 million? There’s another complication. The Panthers have a cap space of $19 million. That leaves little space for wiggle room, doesn’t it? Maybe that’s why we had been hearing the rumors about the Panthers going up to the $6-7 million ceiling for their newly crowned Playoffs MVP.

Will that be enough for Sam Bennett to stay put? What do you think will happen? Let us know in the comments!