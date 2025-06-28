Sam Bennett Makes Feelings Clear On Paul Maurice After 8 Year Deal With Panthers

Why turn down a massive payday and the open market after winning it all? For Sam Bennett, the answer was never about the highest bidder; it was about the man behind the bench. Fresh off a Stanley Cup and a Conn Smythe Trophy, Bennett shocked many by locking in an eight-year extension with the Florida Panthers. But look a little closer, and it all makes sense. In Florida, he’s not just found a winning team, he’s found a coach who believes in him, challenges him, and lets him be exactly who he is.

“He’s by far the best coach I’ve ever had… certainly excited to play for him for a long time.” That one line, dropped casually during post-Cup celebrations, carried weight. Paul Maurice isn’t just drawing up systems; he’s building a room players want to stay in. The bond was on full display throughout the playoffs, including when Maurice jokingly described Bennett’s playing style as something only slightly less contagious than “dengue fever” or “bubonic plague.” It was humor, yes, but the underlying message was real: Bennett’s edge, his intensity, his identity, is embraced in Florida. And that kind of trust? You don’t walk away from it.

AD

Story is being updated…