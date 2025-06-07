Sam Bennett Sends Subtle Warning to Edmonton Oilers Despite Backlash After Stuart Skinner Controversy

In front of the net is always a battle zone. Take soccer, for example. You’ll find yourself on the team trying to score a goal or on the team that’s dying to prevent that from happening. Either way, anything can happen in front of the net. And so, everything happened there in today’s Stanley Cup Finals game 2 between the Oilers and Panthers at Rogers Place. Sam Bennett, usually the offender, seemingly played the victim. While the display of grit was spectacular from both teams, forcing two overtime periods at 4-4 each, it was ultimately the Panthers who took the night by storm.

Coming back to what Sam Bennett did, well, today he actually didn’t do much. Yet, Bennett was assessed a two-minute minor for goaltender interference. Stuart Skinner was minding the Oilers’ net (his own business), and Bennett was right in front of him when the Oilers’ Mattias Ekholm came skidding Bennett’s way. To give Ekholm the benefit of the doubt, he did try his best to brake his skid before a not-so-much head-on collision against Bennett, who took Skinner down like this was a WWE night. Skinner, who saw stars for a while, eventually got back up and stayed on ice for the remainder of the game.

Trust Sam Bennett to never dodge a difficult question. In a post game interview as posted on X by NHLonTNT, Bennett was asked by the interviewer, “Last one for you. I’m not gonna ask you about the goal interference call, but there’s a very large portion of the Alberta population that does not wanna see you in front of the net. Anything you’d like to say to them about that?” to which his response was, “No, that’s where I’m gonna be for the rest of the series.”

