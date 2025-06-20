Sam Bennett’s Agent Clears Air on Florida Panthers Contract After Stunning Announcement

Sam Bennett had an amazing postseason in 2025, leading the Florida Panthers to their incredible back-to-back Stanley Cup wins. He powered through the playoffs, scoring 15 goals—five of those in the Finals—earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP and really solidifying his reputation as a true postseason star. Bennett also set a new NHL record for the most road goals in a single playoff, scoring 13 times away from home.

This really shows his knack for clutch scoring and his ability to handle pressure. His journey from being labeled a “first-round bust” to becoming a key player in the playoffs really caught the attention of both analysts and fans. Former player Paul Bissonnette jumped in to defend Bennett’s worth during all the contract chatter, even calling those who doubted him “stupid” for questioning a guy who topped the playoffs in goals.

During the lively Stanley Cup celebrations in Miami, with his contract ending on July 1, Bennett made his position very clear: “I ain’t f***ing leaving!” he shouted, which got the crowd roaring with excitement. That bold statement, along with whispers of a possible extension, showed that both the player and the team are keen to keep this championship group together as they move ahead. But his agent, Darren Ferris, had a different take on Bennett’s announcement while the celebrations were going on.

In a conversation with the Toronto Sun, he mentioned, “It was an incredible and emotional night for the Panthers, and well-deserved. The celebrations have been amazing to see, and Sam’s just taking it all in with his teammates right now. At this time, no contract has been signed — when there’s something official, we’ll share it accordingly.”

Bennett’s agent highlighted how emotional and well-deserved the night of the Stanley Cup win was for the Panthers, sharing that the celebrations have been absolutely incredible. Bennett is really enjoying the victory right now with his teammates, and he made sure to highlight that. Ferris mentioned that, for the time being, Bennett hasn’t signed a new contract. However, he assured that they will announce it publicly once any agreement is official.

Both sides are clearly eager, and with Bennett openly expressing his desire to stick around, it feels like it’s just a matter of time before this fan-favorite forward makes his extension in Florida official. Still, you could see the fans and one of his teammates cheering for the hockey star, urging him to stick with the franchise.

Sam Bennett got the cheers he deserved

During Florida’s Stanley Cup celebration at the Elbo Room, Matthew Tkachuk playfully reminded Sam Bennett about the lack of state income tax in Florida. The crowd loved it and started chanting, “Eight more years! Eight more years!” It really showed how fans and teammates were uniting, valuing his loyalty and the nice benefit of playing in a state with no income tax.

Even Bennett’s reaction after lifting the Cup says it all, as he said, “It’s hard to describe. This is way harder than I thought it would be, to win and to win twice. We put in so much work for this and I’m so proud of this group. It’s incredible the team we have here; I’m so proud of all the guys and it’s the best feeling in the world. I don’t know how else to describe it.”

Moving to Florida and making a name for himself has been quite the journey for the NHL star. But, who really knows if there’s more in store for him in the franchise down the line? We’ll just have to wait and see.