Sam Bennett’s Celebration Falls Short as Fans Blame Panthers Star Over Roman Josi’s Diagnosis

Sam Bennett really put on a show during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, snagging the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP and playing a key role in guiding the Florida Panthers to consecutive championships. Bennett really sparkled in the playoffs, playing 23 games and scoring 15 goals, which was the highest in the NHL. He even netted 5 of those in the Final! On top of that, he racked up 7 assists, bringing his total to 22 points. He ended up tied for fourth in team scoring alongside captain Aleksander Barkov (per ESPN’s latest score). He broke a league record by scoring an amazing 13 road goals in one postseason, with a streak that lasted six straight road games.

In Game 6 of the Finals, Florida wrapped up the Cup with a solid 5-1 victory against Edmonton, highlighting Bennett’s impressive performance. His scoring ability—leading the league with 15 goals—and his nonstop effort on both ends of the ice really made him the clear pick for playoff MVP.

“It’s hard to describe,” Bennett said after winning the Stanley Cup. “This is way harder than I thought it would be, to win and to win twice. We put in so much work for this and I’m so proud of this group. It’s incredible the team we have here; I’m so proud of all the guys and it’s the best feeling in the world. I don’t know how else to describe it.”

The star forward really just gave a shout-out to the locker room, which played a big part in the success they’ve enjoyed in their careers. But, you know, this Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy success came with a bit of a worrying detail. On X, swisshockeynews.ch reported, “MEDICAL REPORT | Roman Josi is dealing with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.” But how does the NHL player’s issue connect to Sam Bennett?

Roman Josi got the official word that he has Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) after taking a hit from Bennett on February 25, 2025. Josi mentioned that the hit, which knocked his head against the glass, was the moment everything changed. After that, he started experiencing ongoing issues like dizziness, a racing heartbeat when he stood up, and extreme fatigue. During a post-concussion check-up in Denver, some warning signs popped up.

Doctors confirmed he was dealing with POTS and started him on a treatment plan that included therapies and beta-blockers. Bennett is getting a lot of criticism because a lot of people believe his hit directly led to Josi’s season-ending injury.

A lot of criticism towards Sam Bennett

There’s been a lot of chatter on social media about Sam Bennett and his involvement in Roman Josi’s post-concussion diagnosis of Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome. This has really ramped up, especially since the Panthers’ forward just snagged the 2025 Conn Smythe Trophy. A sarcastic remark said, “I’m sorry Sam Bennett gave Roman Josi POTS?????” Someone is throwing some shade at Bennett, saying, “Sam Bennett… now where have I heard that dirty player’s name before?”

This comment points out the NHL’s seeming acceptance of physical aggression that gets a bit too close to dirty play. It states, “So I guess if you wanna win the Conn Smythe trophy, you just have to take out 17 people in a season with questionable, but ‘non-offensive,’ elbows to the head… Roman Josi deserved better…” Absolutely, it’s not just Bennett; the entire Panthers locker room is recognized for their tough plays.

Head coach Paul Maurice mentioned that his team has built a reputation for grit, urging opponents to match that intensity on every shift. He said, “I think that we take some beatings. We take hits. We get hit. The standard theme is people have a general, pretty strong idea of the style of game that we play, and they play the same game when they play us. This series doesn’t look like maybe the series prior. So we’re used to getting hit.” So, while Florida does play that way on ice, Maurice pointed out that the opponents have already caught on to this strategy. For sure, when the Panthers play physically, it really comes back to them, since they end up getting hit by their opponents a lot too.

So, there’s this fan who’s looking at Bennett’s actions in the context of other physical plays on the ice. They’re drawing a comparison to another well-known injury and saying, “Listen, I hate Sam Bennett for what he did to Roman Josi, but nothing will surpass the hatred I have for Corey Perry for effectively ending Ryan Ellis’ career with a disgusting cheap shot.” This powerful reaction sums up many fans’ moral outrage, as the comment read, “Can’t believe the guy who gave Roman Josi a fucking heart condition just won the fucking Conn Smythe hockey is rotten to its core.”

Fans really feel that Bennett’s hit wasn’t just a careless move—it had a lasting impact on a respected player like Josi. They think it’s unfair that the NHL hasn’t said much, especially with all the praise Bennett has received.