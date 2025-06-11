brand-logo
Sam Bennett’s Florida Panthers Future Gets New Update Amid Paul Maurice’s Hilarious Warning to NHL Teams

Sagnik Bagchi

Jun 11, 2025

20 games, 20 points, and 14 goals. That’s how good Sam Bennett has been for the Panthers this season. “He’s so good all over the ice… He does all the hard right things and that’s just who he is,” Coach Paul Maurice said after Bennett caused his fourth goal in three Stanley Cup Final games against the Edmonton Oilers. This season, Bennett has already surpassed his 7 goals and 14 points from last year’s playoffs.

It’s a shame, then, that the star forward is looking at free agency after spending four years with the Florida Panthers. However, the Panthers’ coach, Paul Maurice, didn’t seem to be too worried about Bennett possibly becoming a free agent. In fact, he even joked about it after their Game 3 win. “He’s got a horrible attitude. I think he’s got bubonic plague,” Maurice joked as a hilarious warning to any teams looking to sign the red-hot Cats’ forward.

“He’s got a whole bunch of things. We’re not sure he can be cured,” added Paul Maurice in his signature nonchalant tone. Now that might sound weird. How could a coach like Paul Maurice joke about the prospect of losing Sam Bennett, a key player to the Cats’ success? Well, he may have had good reason, and that’s exactly what sports writer James Mirtle has shed light on.

“James Mirtle: Nobody around the league expects Sam Bennett to reach free agency; he wants to stay, and the Panthers want to keep him – The Athletic,” the NHL Rumour Report posted on X. Now that could explain why the Florida Panthers’ coach didn’t seem worried about losing Bennett to another team, and hence the joke.

This story is developing…

