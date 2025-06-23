Sam Bennett’s Gesture Leads Johnny Gaudreau’s Wife Celebrate Panthers’ Stanley Cup Win

The Florida Panthers are celebrating their second consecutive Stanley Cup win like there’s no tomorrow. But they do have much more to celebrate than just winning Lord Stanley. Along with the coveted hockey trophy, Sam Bennett has also had much to celebrate in terms of personal feats. And still, despite all his elation, Bennett looks determined to give back to the Panthers’ community, a move that has only earned him praise from the kin of his brethren.

In an Instagram story from June 22, Meredith Gaudreau, wife of the late Johnny Gaudreau, shared her happiness on seeing Sam Bennett’s decision to head to the Humane Society of Broward County with the Conn Smythe Trophy. During his visit, Bennett mingled with several kittens, all of them named after a special teammate and his adoration for Dairy Queen. The Panthers’ star even let one kitten stand on top of the trophy.

Meredith was justifiably floored by the kind move. “Good people,” Meredith wrote in her IG story, “So pumped for u guys!!!” Her admiration is well-placed. The animal shelter is waiving half the fees for adoption to celebrate the Florida Panthers’ back-to-back victories. The move saw an unexpected response from the community after Sam Bennett partnered with the shelter for a program called “Benny’s Buddies”.

Thanks to Bennett’s association, the program 28 pets have found forever homes so far, with more en route to doing so. That’s what you call success on and off the ice. However, for Meredith Gaudreau, such actions hit home. After all, any kind deed resonates with her, especially with how the Panthers seem to have Johnny on their minds even amidst all the festivities.

Sam Bennett 9 the Conn Smythe Trophy after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena.

However, this wouldn’t be the first time that Johnny Gaudreau’s spouse was over the moon from seeing how his late husband was still vividly alive in his colleagues’ memories.

Sam Bennett is only the latest to earn the Gaudreau family’s praise

Gaudreau’s sudden demise rocked the hockey community to its core. However, as hard as the blow was, the fans and Johnny’s colleagues managed to deal with it. And Team USA even went on to make sure the deceased star was very much a part of its journey at the 4 Nations Face Off. “USA Hockey is a family, Johnny was part of that family,” said Jack Eichel, while Brady Tkachuk revealed how the former Blue Jackets star’s jersey still had its own place in the USA’s locker room. Meredith could hardly hold back on her emotions and hailed her late husband’s colleagues, saying, “Classy organization & group of people.”

After the USA ended its 92-year-long international drought by winning the 2025 IIHF World Championship, there were once again tributes galore for Gaudreau. “He’s a guy that if he wasn’t in the playoffs, he was here playing for USA Hockey. I think that’s what every USA hockey player should strive to be,” said Zach Werenski on his former NHL teammate, noting how Gaudreau continues to inspire the national team members even after his demise.

And Meredith was again left with a heaving heart from watching how her late husband’s teammates made history. And now, it looks like Sam Bennett and his Florida teammates are also making sure that Johnny is made a part of their Stanley Cup celebrations, even though he was always a part of their opposite camp during his NHL days. But that wouldn’t stop Meredith from lauding the Cats for their efforts, on and off the ice, would it?