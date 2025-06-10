Sam Bennett’s Stanley Cup Heroics Make Paul Maurice Warn Other Teams Ahead of Summer Trade: “Horrible Attitude”

Sam Bennett couldn’t have been more thrilled after arriving in Miami in 2021. “I never felt so comfortable in my life playing hockey,” the forward said. Now with the Florida Panthers playing in the finals of the 2025 Stanley Cup championships, Bennett has proved his prowess by scoring 3 goals in the last two matches against the Edmonton Oilers, including 1 in the ongoing Game 3! With the Finals drawing closer to its end, the spotlight will once again shift towards the postseason’s most compelling figure, but in a different way.

A solid second-line centre with a respectable 53-point pace in the regular season, Bennett will soon hit free agency once the championship is over. And that’s when the actual buzz begins. While it’s true that Bennett is the kind of battle-tested warrior who knows how to show up when the stakes are highest, there’s also his bruising style that many don’t approve of, given that it could take a toll as he ages! $8–10 million, indeed, is a big amount, but not for the ones who argue it’s a small price to pay for a player who shows up when it counts.

And the truth? Likely? Well, it lies in the middle, and the Panthers HC, Paul Maurice made a clear statement regarding the player’s Stanley Cup Heroics. Paul couldn’t help but toss in some humor when he said, “He’s got a horrible attitude. I think he’s got bubonic plague.” A light-hearted nod to the player’s energy and style, but Paul didn’t just stop there. “He’s got a whole bunch of things. We’re not sure he can be cured,” he further quoted.

