Sam Reinhart Discusses Facing Connor McDavid-Leon Draisaitl Duo at Stanley Cup Finals

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been absolutely on fire for the Edmonton Oilers in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, showcasing incredible chemistry and nonstop production. McDavid, with his incredible speed and vision, is paired with Draisaitl, who’s not just a powerhouse in overtime—scoring a record four OT winners this postseason—but also makes an impact on both sides of the ice. In the first five games of the Final, McDavid has racked up several multi-point performances, and Draisaitl has kept pace with some key contributions. Together, they’re shaping up to be one of the most impressive duos of their time.

In Game 5, the duo really didn’t shine, failing to score any goals while the Oilers lost 2-5 to the Panthers at their home rink in Edmonton. Brad Marchand had an impressive game, scoring two goals and becoming one of only two players in the last 50 years to net five or more goals in multiple Finals, alongside Mario Lemieux. Meanwhile, Sam Bennett notched his playoff-leading 15th goal, and both Sam Reinhart and Eetu Luostarinen contributed with their own goals too. Edmonton finally found the back of the net—Connor McDavid scored his first goal of the series, and Corey Perry chipped in with another later on.

However, their game plan just didn’t stack up against the Panthers. So, there was this strategy that really paid off for Florida in Game 5, and Sam Reinhart talked about it during the post-game press conference. He mentioned, “I think I’m upset every time they get a goal. I think when we’re moving like we are, we’re supporting the puck, both offensively and defensively. That’s when we’re at our best. We’ve talked about taking away their time and space. Make them as uncomfortable as we possibly can. That leads to a lot of our offense. That’s what our focus is.”

via Imago Credits – Instagram @mcdavid97

According to Reinhart, Florida’s Game 5 victory was all about the team’s collective intensity instead of individual standout performances, as they really focused on a strategy to stifle Edmonton’s top players. The Panthers really shut down the McDavid–Draisaitl duo, limiting them to only a few shots and making their power play struggle. Florida really put the pressure on Edmonton, using their puck support and aggressive forecheck to make things tough for them. They forced the Oilers into some tight spots and took advantage by scoring early, which helped them take a strong lead.

The plan was straightforward: shut down the top duo’s influence, support it with a solid structure, and create scoring opportunities through teamwork and pressure. It went really well, making McDavid and Draisaitl pretty much irrelevant in a game that changed the momentum of the series. But do you know that in Game 5, McDavid set a record?

Connor McDavid joined the big names

So, after scoring a goal in Game 5 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, Connor McDavid has now joined the ranks of Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux as one of the fastest players in NHL history to hit 150 Stanley Cup Playoff points. Pretty impressive, right? What an amazing milestone! It’s such a remarkable achievement for any hockey player and really solidifies McDavid’s spot among the all-time greats.

Keep in mind that 149 points were part of McDavid’s total in his first 94 career postseason games after he assisted in Game 4. Did you know that only two players in NHL history have hit 150 playoff points in less than 100 postseason games? Yep, that’s Gretzky with 68 games and Lemieux with 86 games. So, after Game 5, he’s finally hit that rank.

Even though the Oilers didn’t take the win at home, this has to be a big confidence boost for Edmonton’s captain. He’s definitely looking ahead to making a strong comeback in Game 6.