Sam Reinhart Makes Touching Gesture for Johnny Gaudreau During Panthers Celebration

For Paul Maurice, standing beside the Gaudreau family was like second nature. Because respect, brotherhood, and community spirit transcend any competition there is. The Panthers have always championed this tight-knit connection that exists in the hockey community. And when we say class is permanent, Sam Reinhart leads by example. On June 17, he was the hero of the Stanley Cup triumph, but he also showed why the game is bigger than all of us.

Bleacher Report Open Ice shared an update on X on June 18. It’s a clip of the Florida Panthers in celebratory mood, but the caption of the post makes us pause. “Sam Reinhart is wearing his Gaudreau 5k shirt 🥺 (via @bluebirdnhoney)”. It’s a gesture that leaves a mark on all of us as we remember how the hockey world was hit by the Gaudreau brothers’ accident. Two amazing human beings who were taken too soon on August 29, 2024.

These little things make the Panthers a great organization. Time and again, they have put people, relations, and their well-being above what happens inside the rink.

The story is developing…