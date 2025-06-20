Sam Reinhart Sends Blunt Message on Connor McDavid Question During Panthers Bash in Miami

The Florida Panthers have pulled off a seemingly impossible feat, winning the Stanley Cup on Tuesday. However, when they started their playoff campaign, it wouldn’t have been that easy a prediction to make. Before the Cup Finals, even less so. “They’re an incredible offensive team,” said the Cats’ coach, Paul Maurice, about the Oilers, referring to Edmonton’s beefy lineup that includes the likes of Connor McDavid. However, Panthers’ history-maker Sam Reinhart doesn’t seem to place the Oilers’ star on too high a pedestal.

“When you have a player that good and that talented, he’s going to win (the Stanley Cup) one day. Wherever it is,” After the Panthers became back-to-back NHL champions, Florida star Matthew Tkachuk admitted that Connor McDavid would one day undoubtedly get his hands on the coveted hockey trophy. However, his teammate, Reinhart, doesn’t share that opinion.

In a post by lundybridge on X from June 19, Sam Reinhart’s somewhat incoherent comment on the Edmonton forward can be heard. The X post shares the OG Instagram live video uploaded by the Panthers’ captain, Aleksander Barkov, which was shot during the Cats’ Stanley Cup-victory party in Miami. In the video, Reinhart and Barkov can both be seen to have finally parted ways with their beards, but their dislike for the Oilers seems to have remained as deep-rooted as it was during the two teams’ clash on the ice.

At one point in the intoxicated conversation, the person behind the camera asks what Barkov felt about McDavid. But it was Reinhart who delivered the answer. “Shut the fu** up,” Reinhart didn’t hesitate to blurt out with a smirk. But with the post-win celebrations clearly raging on, it’s hard to attribute any real malice to his words.

After all, Sam Reinhart and his teammates have been on an alcohol-fueled victory bash for days ever since they became back-to-back Stanley Cup winners. WPLG’s Will Manso also took to X to share how Reinhart has been going off the charts with some truly elaborate celebrations to mark the Panthers’ incredible season coming to an end.

In Manso’s social media update, Reinhart can be seen scaling a pole at the E11even nightclub to get his hands on Barkov’s Florida jersey. While Reinhart does get some help from some of the people around him, his own determination and aspiration to claim is captain’s memorabilia is surely commendable. After all, Reinhart has a lot of personal achievements to celebrate along with the team’s Stanley Cup triumph.

Sam Reinhart’s claim to fame gets bolstered

By scoring four goals in Game 6 of the 2025 Finals, Sam Reinhart blitzed into the history books in stellar fashion. “Reinhart’s four goals tied the record for most in a Stanley Cup Final game, and he became the second player in NHL history with four goals in a Stanley Cup-clinching win. He also had the first four-goal game and hat trick in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Panthers history,” the official NHL website reveals how the Panthers’ star could easily go down as a legend in South Florida.

USA Today via Reuters Image via Facebook/ USA TODAY

But it wasn’t just this year that Reinhart made an impact in the series-deciding game. It was from Reinhart’s stick that the Panthers found their winning goal in 2024 as well. Referring to that, Coach Maurice could hardly contain his admiration for his star. “He scored a game-winner in Game 7 last year and he banged in four. Nobody’s going to say whether there was a goalie in the net and nobody’s going to care. He just scored four goals,” the veteran coach said.

However, many would argue that it was poor decision-making on the Oilers’ part that failed to contain the offensive power that is Sam Reinhart. But could his incredible performance in Game 6 and throughout the entire postseason seat Reinhart in the same row as the hockey prodigy known as Connor McDavid? What do you think? Tell us!