Sergei Bobrovsky Clears Air on His Panthers Future After Paul Maurice’s 5-Year Claim

“It’s been a great year, great playoffs, and a great victory,” Sergei Bobrovsky said as he addressed a packed Fort Lauderdale beach during the Panthers’ Stanley Cup parade. This 36-year-old beast helped the Panthers win the cup for the 2nd time in a row. But, as his prime years are still on, there is enough debate in the city of Florida whether the star goaltender will be there for the next five years or so. But what does Sergei have to say about it? Is he really thinking about staying here for five years?

On June 21, Sergei Bobrovsky attended the end-of-season press conference. And among the many questions he was asked, the topic about his future with the Panthers also came up. “Do you think that this can just keep going as long as you continue to do what you’re doing?” a reporter asked.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sergei replied, “I mean, as I say, as you say, basically, it’s, I try to stay with one moment at a time, you know. And I just, at the moment. I appreciate it, again, for the experience I just had. It’s been amazing, and I just wanted to value that experience and take my time to break it down. And enjoy it completely, and then think about what’s next.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sergei also added, “I’m excited about the next season, about the next challenge. We have, again, a great group of guys. I’m excited to be their goalie to help them, to go through the challenges and hurdles with them.” He continued, “So then, like, it’s tough to predict for five years right now, you know. And I don’t want that. Because I feel like, I feel like when you think too, like, too much ahead of yourself, you lose the focus on that moment, and I don’t want to lose that.”

AD

via Imago Source: X/Florida Panthers PR

Sergei saved many important games. He ended the first four games with an average save percentage of over .913. His savings percentage for the whole postseason goes up to .914. Three times in the postseason, he had a 100% save percentage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stay tuned, this is a developing story…