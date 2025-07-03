Sergei Bobrovsky Dismisses Oilers Star’s Praise to Credit Panthers’ Teammates for Success

“I’m excited about the next season, about the next challenge. We have, again, a great group of guys. I’m excited to be their goalie, to help them, to go through the challenges and hurdles with them,” said Sergei Bobrovsky, just ahead of the Panthers’ celebration parade. This proves, without a doubt, that if Bobrovsky were given an option to remain with the Panthers for the rest of his NHL tenure, he wouldn’t mind. That mentality and that onus paid off, as the Panthers went on to lift the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive year. But is Bobrovsky riding high on the success wave? Not at all.

In an interview with MatchTV, a Russian media outlet, Bobrovsky was asked about his role in the Panthers’ championship run, particularly in light of high praise from an opposing player. The interviewer referred to comments made by Edmonton Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin about Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

That game was pivotal, breaking a 2–2 deadlock in the series and putting Florida within one win of the title. Bobrovsky stopped 19 of 21 shots, recording a .905 save percentage. Goals from Luostarinen, Marchand (2), Bennett, and Reinhart sealed the crucial win. Florida eventually won the series, clinching back-to-back championships. When Podkolzin said, “The factor in our defeat was Bobrovsky. When a goalie plays like that, it is impossible to beat him,” the MatchTV reporter asked Bobrovsky for his thoughts on those decisive Games 5 and 6.

The Panthers’ goaltender gave a typically selfless response: “I am just part of the team. Part of the system. All the guys worked to the maximum. The concentration and intensity, especially in these games, were off the charts.”

“When a team plays like that, it makes the goalkeeper’s job easier. The opponent has no time for anything, and in key moments it is very difficult for him to do what he wants.” Despite his outstanding performance, Bobrovsky once again deflected praise onto his teammates.

Bobrovsky’s playoff stats in the 2024–25 season were exceptional, with a save percentage of .914. Over his career, he has played 117 playoff games with an impressive .907 average save percentage. He ranked 5th in goals-against average (GAA), and 4th in both shutouts and win-loss-OTL stats for the season.

Even with these dominant numbers, Sergei Bobrovsky remains focused on team success rather than individual accolades.

Sergei Bobrovsky and the Panthers are eyeing a three-peat

With two consecutive Stanley Cup titles, the Panthers are now aiming for a historic three-peat. If they succeed, they’ll become the first team to achieve the feat in the salary cap era (post-2005). Even if not in the immediate next season, another Cup in the coming years would place them alongside the elite company of the Pittsburgh Penguins (2009, 2016, 2017) and the Chicago Blackhawks (2010, 2013, 2015), who have each won three Cups in this era.

But the Panthers, as usual, got no chill. According to Florida Panthers PR via X, the team has no plans of slowing down. When asked about going for a third title, Bobrovsky said: “Yeah, for sure. We have a great group of guys. We have good players, but next season starts from zero for everybody.” He acknowledged that the 2025–26 season would come with its own ups and downs, but added, “If you win [a third cup in a row], it’s going to be happiness.”

Before Bobrovsky’s comments, Matthew Tkachuk had already fueled fans’ hopes. “I don’t know. I think I want to get used to this—this whole winning thing. So, I guess it starts with coming out at the start of the year again. And then, hopefully, we can win the Olympics and win another Cup,” Tkachuk said. The optimism even reached the front office. When asked about the possibility of a third championship, the Panthers GM confidently stated, “I think, yes, we can.”

The Florida Panthers are entering the 2025–26 season with a rare opportunity: a chance to make history. Backed by one of the league’s most consistent goaltenders, a determined core, and strong leadership from head coach Paul Maurice, the Panthers are poised for another deep playoff run. Whether they can secure a three-peat remains to be seen but few would dare count them out.