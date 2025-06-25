Sergei Bobrovsky Gets Honest About Stanley Cup Three-Peat Chances After Revealing His Panthers’ Future

A few days ago, someone asked Sergei Bobrovsky about spending the next five years with the Florida Panthers, and he said he was focusing on the present. “I try to stay in the moment, you know. And I just… at the moment.” When asked to elaborate on head coach Paul Maurice’s comment about Bobrovsky’s future with the Panthers, Bobrovsky said, “I’m excited about the next season, about the next challenge. We have, again, a great group of guys. I’m excited to be their goalie, to help them, to go through the challenges and hurdles with them,” just ahead of the Panthers’ celebration parade. But today, he said something we’ve all been waiting to hear.

During the press conference on June 24, one of the reporters asked Sergei Bobrovsky about the possibility of a three-peat. What he said resonated deeply with die-hard Panthers fans. Sergei replied, “Yeah, for sure. We have a great group of guys. We have good players, but next season starts from zero for everybody.” He also added, “You know, there is no advantage, there is nothing. We’re going to have—again—we’re going to have our ups and downs. There’s going to be lows, like, you know… If you lose, it’s going to be sad. If you win, it’s going to be happiness.” Bobrovsky shared his very pragmatic wisdom while looking forward to a potential three-peat. For any athlete, not dwelling on past failures or victories is crucial.

Sergei continued, “Again, nobody, as soon as training camps open, nobody cares about what happened last year. Everybody’s going to be excited for the goal, for the season in their hands, and nobody’s going to think about what happened last year.” And no surprise, other team members also agree with him. Matthew Tkachuk and other franchise members have also reacted to the question of whether the Panthers would win next year or not.

To answer the three-peat question, Matthew Tkachuk said, “I don’t know. I think I want to get used to this, this whole winning thing. So, I guess it starts with coming out at the start of the year again. And then, hopefully, we can win the Olympics and win another Cup.” The Panthers GM Bill Zito had a similar response, “I think, yes, we can.” The next season holds all the answers, nothing sooner than that.

AD

But as a new season looms around the corner, the real excitement will be to see if the star players return to the roster or not. As we know, Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, and Aaron Ekblad are on the verge of unrestricted free agency. It still remains to be seen if the Panthers front office will retain its star players.

This is a developing story…