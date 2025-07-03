Sergei Bobrovsky Reveals Truth Behind Upsetting Incident at Florida Panthers Celebration

Brad Marchand became the talk of the town as arguably ‘the greatest deadline transfer’ in the history of the NHL. The 37-year-old came to Florida after playing against the team for 16 seasons, with barely two months left until the playoffs, and scored 20 points (10 goals and 10 assists) to help the Cats clinch their second Stanley Cup. Yet, Marchand’s heroics may not have mattered if it weren’t for goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

It’s not like the Edmonton Oilers had any shortage of clutch players. In fact, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid helped their team win two dramatic overtime games in the Stanley Cup Final. However, neither Stuart Skinner nor Calvin Pickard could match Bobrovsky’s consistency. And maybe that’s why an unnamed, overenthusiastic individual did something that ultimately upset the star goaltender.

Sergei Bobrovsky revealed why he got upset despite the overwhelming celebrations surrounding him in his recent interview with Russian outlet Match TV. During the interview, Pavel Lysenkov asked if the goaltender didn’t take it well when someone “drenched” his pads in champagne, and the 36-year-old confirmed. “It happened!” the goalie responded before revealing why he didn’t find it amusing.

“It would be fine if it was one of our guys. But it was done by some people I’m seeing for the first time!” the Vezina Trophy winner told Match TV. Thankfully, the Florida Panthers goaltender didn’t mind too much, because Lysenkov wrote that “Bobrovsky smiled” while recalling the incident. And to be honest, the Panthers’ Stanley Cup celebrations were absolutely wild.

via Imago Source: X/Florida Panthers PR

“Last year was kind of a dream. It was. That’s the right word; it was a dream come true, it was euphoric. This year was an achievement,” Paul Maurice said while discussing his boys’ extended celebrations that started in the locker room and lasted beyond the victory parade. “Good for them, they’ve earned it,” Maurice told the press. Yet, Bobrovsky stood out once again.

Sergei Bobrovsky was truly humble in victory

The Florida Panthers started celebrating the moment they won their second Stanley Cup. In fact, Matthew Tkachuk and Co. jumped the wall even before the final buzzer sounded, as it was humanly impossible for the Oilers to do anything about the 5-1 deficit with less than a minute left on the clock. However, the real celebrations started at the E11even in Miami.

That’s where the 2025 Conn Smythe winner, Sam Bennett, dropped his now-famous contract hint. His “I ain’t f—— leaving” nearly blew the roof off the nightclub as fans cheered at the top of their voices. The following night, Marchand created similar excitement after hinting at his contract extension. Yet, despite the buzz, Sergei Bobrovsky never showed up on anyone’s radar.

via Imago

Later, the NHL icon explained why he didn’t party with his teammates at the E11ven or the Elbo Room. “I mean, it’s definitely a fun time, but I’m just, I don’t know, I’m a little different. I celebrate a little different, so I’m not like overexcited about the things,” he told reporters. The hockey star explained that while they won, it wasn’t a blowout, and the Oilers could’ve pulled it off.

“I feel humble and appreciated for the opportunity, and I want to keep that way,” Bobrovsky explained about their back-to-back Stanley Cup win. Then again, it’s not surprising coming from Sergei Bobrovsky. When Oilers star Vasily Podkolzin said, “When a goalie plays like that, it is impossible to beat him,” about his fellow Russian hockey star, he once again downplayed the praise.