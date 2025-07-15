Sergei Bobrovsky Sidelines NHL vs KHL Game to Share Heartwarming Moment With Alex Ovechkin’s Sons

On July 14, Florida Panthers superstar Sergei Bobrovsky took part in the highly anticipated “Match of the Year” — a charity game between the most powerful leagues of ice hockey, Kontinental Hockey League players and Russian NHL stars. Sharing the ice with several national teammates, including Alex Ovechkin, Bobrovsky played a key role as the NHL squad triumphed over the KHL All-Stars with a lopsided score line of 15-3.

Beyond the game itself, organizers took the opportunity to honour Alex Ovechkin for his historic milestone. On April 6, 2025, Ovechkin scored his 895th career goal, surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s long-standing NHL goals record, in a game against Ilya Sorokin and the New York Islanders. To celebrate the achievement, Ovechkin was recognized with a tribute video featuring his career highlights and was also presented with a car, the Jetour T2.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One of the standout moments of the event came before the puck drop. During warm-ups, Bobrovsky shared a touching on-ice exchange with Ovechkin’s sons, Sergei and Ilya. In a playful gesture, Bob intentionally let in a goal from one of Ovechkin’s sons, creating a special memory for the young boys and their legendary father.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now preparing for his 21st NHL season, Ovechkin returns to the ice with determination. The upcoming season marks the final year of the five-year contract he signed with the Washington Capitals in 2021. While he’s fully focused on the season ahead, Ovechkin has yet to reveal his plans beyond this year, leaving fans and analysts speculating about what the future holds for the all-time leading goal scorer.

This story is developing…