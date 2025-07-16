Sergei Bobrovsky Reveals Florida Panthers Rookie’s Surprising Link to His Own Hockey Roots

“Bob impresses you on a daily basis,” Aaron Ekblad could hardly keep from lauding the Panthers’ goalie after the team’s second straight Stanley Cup triumph last month. And he had every reason to. While the Edmonton Oilers struggled to find the perfect person to guard their net in the Cup Final, Sergei Bobrovsky made sure every time, even when the team lost, to pull his own weight. And now, as the quest for the elusive three-peat beckons, 36-year-old Russian could sharpen his skills even further, in close collaboration with one of Florida’s new signees.

Right after the offseason kicked in, so did the Panthers’ GM Bill Zito’s efforts to make sure the NHL franchise had all the depth in the roster going into the 2025-26 season. Most of the core players who helped them win the Cup for the second time were retained. But one of Bill’s emphatic signings in particular could come bearing special gifts for Bobrovsky.

In a post on X by Uggg from July 15, Sergei Bobrovsky’s comments on Daniil Tarasov were shared. Tarasov was acquired by the Panthers on June 26 as part of a trade deal with the Blue Jackets in exchange for the 160th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. While the Cats’ clan would see this as another win by Zito, Bobrovsky has his own reasons to look forward to welcoming his newest colleague.

“Daniil Tarasov was traded to Florida. As you know, back in Novokuznetsk when you were young, you learned goaltending from his father, Vadim Tarasov,” said Bobrovsky of his unique connection to the incoming new Panthers member. Calling the whole thing a “unique situation,” Sergei was further quoted as saying in the social media update, “It’s not just irony, it’s a really interesting twist of fate.” Recalling how Vadim was one of his role models growing up, “Bob” beamed, “This will be a beneficial partnership.”

Tarasov’s signing by the Panthers came after the 26-year-old produced some pretty solid stats in the 2024-25 season. While Columbus missed the playoffs this year, their netminder still managed to prove his worth in style. The 203-pounder posted a .881 save% and a 3.54 GAA, while also bagging his first NHL shutout on January 18. Drafted as the 86th pick in the 2017 Draft, and making his NHL debut in 2021, Daniil has so far amassed a 19-34-6 record in four seasons playing for the Blue Jackets. He also has a lot of experience in both the AHL and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

“Daniil is an athletic sized goaltender with National Hockey League experience and carries a tremendous pedigree from his junior career. Our Goaltending Excellence Department was very high on him, and we are very opportunistic about his future with our franchise,” said Bill Zito about the team’s thought process behind getting Tarasov on board. Easy to see why Bobrovsky also feels like the newest Cats goalie brings a lot to the table.

But it’s not like that, Sergei needs someone to teach him the basics. That part, he’s got more than covered.

The wall that has been Sergei Bobrovsky for the Cats

The combined force of Matthew Tkachuk, Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, and the rest ripped through their opponents’ blueliners throughout the playoffs and to the Panthers’ Cup victory. For understandable reasons, Zito also didn’t want to risk losing any of these players before unrestricted free agency hit. But let’s get honest, all those goals wouldn’t matter much without Bobrovsky having their backs on the other side of the rink. “He’s so prepared every day. He brings his best when we need it. He was a stone wall again tonight; he should’ve had a shutout. Can’t say enough good things about him,” said a victory-high Seth Jones about his netminder after the defending champs defeated the Oilers in Game 6 in the Final.

via Imago Credits – Instagram @sergeibobrovsky

But that success didn’t come overnight. Instead, Bobrovsky had to toil day and night to overcome the initial troubles he faced at Sunrise, Florida. “All my career, I had lots of ups and downs and probably in the beginning of my time in Florida was the lowest down I have had,” he said about how the early speed bumps after coming to the Miami team in 2019 looked like insurmountable challenges at one point. But Sergei’s determination persevered.

Bobrovsky has started in 65 playoff matches to help the Panthers reach three straight Stanley Cup Finals. The 2025 edition of the same showed one of his finest versions. In both the first two matches against Edmonton, Sergei posted 42 saves before bagging 32 saves in the third. In Game 4, despite the Cats being handed a defeat, Bobrovsky walked away with another impressive 30 saves. In the final two matches, he hauled 19 and 28 saves, respectively, to wrap up a sensational postseason with a .914 save% and a 2.20 GAA.

And despite all his accolades, Sergei Bobrovsky remains a person with his feet firmly planted on the ground. “I’m just humble and appreciate it for the position I’m in. This stadium and everything, it’s amazing,” he smiled after the Cup victory this year. But does his humility also keep Bobrovsky as hungry to get better at his work as he used to be? How do you think the netminder will join hands with Tarasov to make sure the Panthers remain an impenetrable fortress on the ice? Tell us!