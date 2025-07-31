Sidney Crosby Spotted With Special Brad Marchand Merch Amid Ongoing Trade Rumors

There’s been a lot of buzz around Sidney Crosby and potential trades this offseason. And why? Well, after a challenging 2024-25 season where he netted 33 goals and racked up 91 points in 80 games, it really seems like the finish line is just about here. The campaign ended on a disappointing note: for the third year straight, Pittsburgh didn’t make it to the playoffs. There’s been a lot of chatter about a potential rebuild, and it’s got people wondering if this might be Crosby’s final act in Pittsburgh or if he’s considering going after one last shot at glory elsewhere.

So, a lot of well-known figures, including Greg Wyshynski, have been talking about Crosby’s future. He mentioned, “I’ve long believed he will end his career in Montreal.” A quick comment sparked another round of excitement about what’s next for the Pittsburgh captain, even though he has a full no-movement clause in place.

However, Nathan MacKinnon, the star of the Colorado Avalanche and a good buddy from Nova Scotia, totally shot down the whole story as “fake news.” He reacted to a post by Georges Laraque, who suggested that Crosby might be leaving Pittsburgh. Pretty interesting, right? In just a few minutes, MacKinnon’s quick two-word dismissal put the rumor mill to rest. To add some clarity to the speculation, his response really highlighted that Crosby isn’t going anywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His agent, Pat Brisson, made it clear that the trade rumors are unfounded, and Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas emphasized that there’s no change in the organization’s stance on Crosby’s situation. But, you know, the speculations didn’t really go away completely. Next up was a fun and delightful Instagram story on Nathan MacKinnon’s profile that caught everyone’s attention: Sidney Crosby snapping a selfie with MacKinnon and Brad Marchand on the Florida Panthers forward’s big day, celebrating the Stanley Cup in Nova Scotia.

AD

In that photo, Crosby and MacKinnon were both wearing Marchand’s signature “BM 63” caps, proudly displaying some cool merch linked to the forward’s number and initials.

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Ottawa Senators at Pittsburgh Penguins Mar 30, 2025 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby 87 looks on at the face-off circle against the Ottawa Senators during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCharlesxLeClairex 20250330_cec_al8_189

That selfie didn’t stir up trade drama; it really highlighted Crosby’s roots and his strong connections with other Nova Scotians in the NHL. It was a moment filled with shared heritage and personal pride. However, it looks like Crosby’s future with the Penguins could be linked to another player.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sidney Crosby’s Penguins’ future might cling to this certain hockey star

Sidney Crosby has a cap charge of $8,700,000 every season, and he’s signed a two-year deal worth $17,400,000 to play for the Pittsburgh Penguins. His contract ends after the 2026-27 season, so Crosby is going to be a pretty attractive unrestricted free agent. Crosby is still playing at an incredible level, even as he gets older and with a team that’s going through some changes. However, his long-term commitment to Pittsburgh really hinges on one important factor—forward Evgeni Malkin.

So, sports journalist Greg Wyshynski shared some thoughts regarding this, mentioning, “I’ve heard too many people that kind of know him and know that situation that tell me that’s he’s there as long as Geno’s there; if Geno’s there for one more year, then all bets are off as far as where Sid ends up.” They’ve been partners for nearly twenty years, snagging three Stanley Cups together and building a really solid bond.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Also, Malkin once casually mentioned in an interview that Crosby is his favorite, stating, “I can say a lot about Crosby because we are together at practices, I see him in the locker room, I see how he works very hard, how he is dedicated to hockey. And all of his victories, all of his awards came to him through the sweat and very hard work. He is very talented, but the way he works on himself — I don’t think I have seen anyone who lives hockey like he does.” For sure, Makin is definitely a big part of the Penguins’ history, just like Crosby.

This season, the hockey star scored 50 points, including 16 goals and 34 assists across 68 games. He’s really impressive, ranking second in franchise history for games played with 1,213. Plus, he’s third in goals with 514, assists with 832, and total points with 1,346. Since Malkin’s contract is running out in 2025–26 and there’s been no news about a renewal, it looks like the upcoming NHL season is going to be a crucial time for both legends. If Malkin chooses to move on, Crosby could be on the hunt for one last shot at success elsewhere in the NHL.