Simon Wang’s Sacrifice to Leave Home Finally Gets Him NHL Dream In Draft Round Two

The 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles was quite the spectacle, with its impressive production and a lineup of stars that really caught everyone’s attention. Fans were hooked as the lights flashed and cameras zoomed in on excited families and NHL officials in the Peacock Theater. Everyone was focused on the top picks as the New York Islanders announced Matthew Schaefer as their first overall choice. Then came Michael Misa for the San Jose Sharks and Anton Frondell for the Chicago Blackhawks at second and third—names that had been at the top of almost every scouting report this season.

The vibe was a mix of sparkle and emotion: family members dabbing at tears, general managers enjoying those nail-biting victories, and cameras flashing as future stars showed off their new jerseys. Even though it might not have been as grand as last year’s amazing Sphere show, the night still brought some unforgettable moments and a sense of hope for these future hockey stars.

In the same way, Simon Wang being picked 33rd overall by the San Jose Sharks wasn’t just a big moment for him—it also honored the quiet, determined sacrifices made by his family. Sportsnet shared on X that, “With the first pick of the second round, the Sharks select Simon Wang, who becomes the third Chinese-born player ever drafted into the NHL.”

Wang was born in Beijing and made the big move to Canada when he was just 12, all in the name of chasing his dream of playing elite hockey. He joined the Oshawa Generals in the OHL, and this journey wouldn’t have been possible without his mother’s support. She not only moved with him but also put a lot of effort into his future, even running the King Rebellion club where he really started to develop his skills.

Hockey really changed things for Wang. He once mentioned, “Something just clicked inside of me, and I just fell in love with the game. Right away, I told my mom I need to get out there as soon as possible. And I probably went on the ice the next day or so.” As he joins the Sharks organization, Wang brings along his impressive skills and the strong legacy of his family’s faith in his potential. So, in the NHL draft, San Jose has picked up another big talent.

San Jose Sharks secured another player before Simon Wang

The San Jose Sharks made a bold move by picking Michael Misa with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, adding some serious talent to their young core alongside Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. Misa just wrapped up an incredible season with the Saginaw Spirit, racking up 134 points, which includes 62 goals. He also snagged both the Eddie Powers Memorial and Red Tilson trophies for being the OHL scoring leader and MVP.

After Misa’s name was called, he shared his excitement, saying, “[It] feels unbelievable. From the second I heard my name called until now, it’s just excitement. I’m really grateful. I knew there was a chance [to go] one, two, or three. I wasn’t really too sure where I’d end up, but San Jose is a great spot. [I had] no clue until they announced my name. Then it was just excitement.”

With Misa on board, the Sharks didn’t just grab some top-notch talent—they also made sure their draft strategy focused on building up depth in key positions. So, they’ve picked a center with each of their first-round picks for four years in a row—Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, Filip Bystedt, and now Misa. It really shows they’re making a focused effort to build up the team’s core for a playoff run.