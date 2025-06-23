“Sit and Cry”: Matthew Schaefer Opens Up on Heartbreaking Moment Before NHL Draft 2025

Top NHL prospect Matthew Schaefer has had a trying few years, but he hasn’t let it affect his game. In fact, he’s stayed so on top of his game that there has hardly been any talk about the multiple tragedies he’s faced building up to this year’s draft. Schaefer, who played for only 26 games this season owing to a clavicle injury, is still thought to be one of the top prospects for the 2025 draft that is scheduled for June 27-28 at L.A.’s Live Peacock Theatre, and this is truly a feat he has achieved against all odds.

In February of last year, Matthew Schaefer lost his mother, Jennifer, after a long battle with breast cancer, a terrible tragedy for such a young man on the path to success to have to endure. But to make matters even worse, just a few months before, Schaefer’s billet mother, Emily Matson, was struck by a train in what was ruled to be a death by suicide. In the aftermath of these tragedies and building up to Schaefer’s imminent appearance at the Peacock Theatre in a few days, Sportsnet shared a video on the player and his story of Adversity and Perseverance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

In the video, figures from Matthew’s life, such as his brother, Jonathan, can be seen talking about Matthew’s resilience during this terribly painful time. Jonathan said, “Life was going so good for him, and like he was just going up and up and up, and then one after the other, that could throw any kid for a loop, and he’s just gotten better and stronger and I’m super, super proud of him for doing that.” He added, of his younger brother, “When a seventeen-year-old tells you, ‘Johnny, we’re going to be ok, life’s gotta move on, mom doesn’t want me to sit and cry and give up what I’m doing and give up hockey and all of a sudden throw everything away that she would have wanted me to go and achieve, like, why would I do that?’ And I’m just like, when a 17 year old is telling me, as a 27-year-old, that, and i’m like this kid’s going to go far and he’s going to be ok.” Clearly Matthew’s own brother sees the strength it’s taken for him to persevere through this time, and Matthew has a healthy take on the whole thing.

The video culminates with Matthew Schaefer saying, “I play for my mum every day, not only just play for my mum, but I carry myself to show people what my mum did for the person I am today.” Now if this doesn’t reflect a great sense of maturity, then what does? Schaefer’s mindset alone is enough to place him on a list of top picks when the draft opens, but his talent is in a league of its own and should not be downplayed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What to expect in terms of Matthew Schaefer’s future as we get closer to the draft day?

The New York Islanders will be the lucky ones to take the first pick on June 27th, after scoring the lucky draw in the lottery. This isn’t the first time they’re getting first pick but rather the fifth, with the Islanders in the past having selected goaltender Rick DiPietro first in 2000, defenseman Denis Potvin in 1973 and forward Billy Harris in 1972. According to the NHL Mock Draft put together by Sportsnaut, it looks like the Erie Otters player will be the number 1 choice this year, especially after scoring 22 points in 17 games. If that pans out to be true, it’ll make Schaefer the second Erie player to make top pick, after Connor McDavid, who was top pick from the same team ten years prior.

Schaefer’s struggles didn’t end with the heartache of the two losses in his immediate and near family; in fact, his season didn’t start out great because he was dealing with mononucleosis. Then, in December of last year, Jim Waters, the owner of the Erie Otters and Schaefer’s friend and mentor, passed away in his sleep. Following this, Schaeffer suffered the clavicle injury in December while representing Canada in the IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, through it all, it is Mathew Schaeffer’s focus, determination and maturity that shine through, with the Erie Otters’ general Manager David Brown, saying of the player, “He’s got an aura about him that I’ve never seen before. He’ll meet you for one time and know everything about you. It’s an elite trait he has, and for a kid to go through the setbacks he’s had, it hasn’t changed him. If anything, it’s made him better.”

These are strong words for an NHL prospect, and come June 27th, we’ll see just how this talented young man is able to stand by them!